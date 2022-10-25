ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden appoints University of Louisiana professor to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers board

By Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Professor Robert Miller, who helps run the school's Watershed Flood Center, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to help advise the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on water resource engineering for the Mississippi River.

As assistant director of UL's Louisiana Watershed Flood Center, Miller has been a leading researcher in sea level rise, saltwater intrusion and urban drainage. He was appointed to the commission by Biden on Sep. 28, making him the first Black civilian to serve on the Mississippi River Commission in its 143-year history, according to the Corps.

Miller, who spent more than a decade working as an engineer at C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates in Lafayette, earned his doctoral degree in applied mathematics from UL in 2015 and joined the university's faculty in 2017 as an assistant professor in College of Engineering's civil engineering department.

He said in a release from UL that his goal on the commission is to develop solutions that can help communities sustainably address complex water system challenges.

“The Mississippi River System is of global economic significance; it’s also crucial to Louisiana’s vast coastal ecosystem. Effective and sustainable flood control is critical to ensure public safety and protection of communities,” Miller said.

The commission's president, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, said in a release that Miller's appointment offers a dearth of expertise to the commission's goal of building resiliency in communities throughout the river's watershed.

Robert Miller:UL Lafayette's top professors honored

"It is a pleasure to have Dr. Miller as the newest member of the MRC. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the private sector and academia. He is also an accomplished author of numerous studies and publications regarding water resources," Holland said.

"I look forward to working with him to address the challenges facing the Mississippi River, while maximizing beneficial use and resiliency across the entire watershed in support of our Nation’s communities, businesses, and natural resources."

