ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Comments / 4

Related
wtva.com

Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
CALEDONIA, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake

On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children. Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the...
CARTHAGE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape

A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
UNION, MS
wcbi.com

MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

$6M to improve Lowndes County Port

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - $6.1 million will be used to improve the Lowndes County Port in Columbus. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant will improve infrastructure and expand capacity, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both of Mississippi, announced. The project includes the construction of a new rail spur with...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy