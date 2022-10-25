ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

15 Gifts for 4-Year-Olds That Both Kids and Parents Will Love

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1PgY_0imHgUeq00

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Four is a special age. Kids start really coming into their own, able to better communicate and express themselves. They develop more specific interests, start learning the alphabet, gain more independence, etc. There are many physical and emotional milestones that come with being four!

So, what do you buy a four-year-old for the holidays? It's a great age for educational and logical thinking toys and gifts. Something that helps them learn while still keeping them entertained. Something that helps them express themselves. Something that the parents will love for their kids too! Check out 15 of our top gift picks for four-year-olds below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits ,
women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Us Weekly

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon

Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. […]
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Us Weekly

We ‘Heart’ This Sweater Vest’s Cute Take on a Classic Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sweater vests have become must-own fashion items for style icons all over the world. They’ve come a long way since the ‘90s, and we’re only falling more and more in love with them over time. We’re so happy […]
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson Loves ‘Getting Into All the Spooky’ Halloween Fun With Family, Teases Kids’ Costumes

KEMPA HOME ’Tis the spooky season! Ashlee Simpson, husband Evan Ross and her three children already cannot wait to celebrate Halloween. “Halloween is a big holiday for our family,” the Ashlee Simpson Show alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing her new position as creative director for KEMPA Home. “We love decorating the house and getting into all […]
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner and More

Welcoming children under the radar! Iggy Azalea, Scarlett Johansson and more celebs have joined a long list of celebrities with “secret” babies over the years. The rapper, for her part, denied rumors that she was pregnant for months before confirming her son Onyx’s arrival via Instagram in October 2020. “I have a son,” the Aussie […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

232K+
Followers
23K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy