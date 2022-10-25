ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be Part’ of His and Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Life: He’s a ‘Loving Dad’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmQy9_0imHgTm700
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Brian To/Shutterstock; Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson is focused on helping Khloé Kardashian raise their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” the insider explains, referring to the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter, True, and 3-month-old son.

According to the source, there is “no question” about Thompson’s involvement. “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the insider says. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

The athlete, 31, first became a father after his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig welcomed their son, Prince, in 2016. Following their split, Thompson moved on with the reality star, 38, and they announced that they were expecting a child one year later. Their daughter was born in 2018.

After dating on and off, Thompson and Kardashian briefly rekindled their romance in 2021. Later that year, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support. The Canada native, who previously requested genetic testing, acknowledged in January that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-10-month-old son,​​ Theo.

Us confirmed in July that Thompson and Kardashian were getting ready to expand their family with a second child. Their son was born later that month via surrogate, which was documented on season 2 of The Kardashians.

While filming her Hulu reality series, the Good American cofounder revealed that the former Sacramento Kings player proposed ahead of their split.

“I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone. That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family,'” Khloé recalled in a conversation with Kim Kardashian during the September episode. “And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

At the time, Us confirmed Khloé said “yes” when Thompson proposed in February 2021.

Since their breakup, the insider tells Us that the TV personality isn’t ruling out marriage in her future. “Khloé wants to be married,” the source shares. “She’s already fulfilled her dream in life of having kids — wanting a few kids — but is also hoping of getting married.”

The insider notes that Thompson’s inability to “stay faithful” to their relationship has ceased hope for a reconciliation.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 36

Bonnie Adkins
3d ago

It's really nice that Tristan can pick the children he loves and who he wants to play daddy to. Khloe is always building up Tristan and making him something he's not. He's a great dad and a great cheater too. Let ask Theo what he and his mommy think about daddy.

Reply(4)
19
Regina Lamar
3d ago

why?!?! your not part of your other kids, you just had a son before Khloe, and did nothing. Khloe should be a real woman and tell him to be there for all his children. He got caught sloping g again and again. Not the kids fault!!! looser Thompson!!!

Reply
11
Karen CAstledine
3d ago

how can she let him be a father to her kids and knowing he isn't be a father to all his kids and GREAT FATHER TO ALL HIS KIDS

Reply(2)
15
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Us Weekly

Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’

Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
E! News

Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”

The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove ‘Incredibly Rare’ Face Tumor

A scary situation. Khloé Kardashian revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the Hulu personality, 38, began in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday, October 11. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

50 Cent Speaks on Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks: ‘I Think He’s in a Dangerous Area’

During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Tuesday, 50 Cent ​​​​​shared his thoughts on Kanye West’s recent series of antisemitic remarks. “When you watch the whole Kanye thing play out, what are your thoughts on sort of the monolith, the way he sort of has been describing Jews as this big agenda?” co-host Peter Rosenberg asked. “’Cause I know you have relationships with all different kinds of Jewish people.”
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

234K+
Followers
23K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy