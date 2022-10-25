Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be Part’ of His and Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Life: He’s a ‘Loving Dad’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Brian To/Shutterstock; Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson is focused on helping Khloé Kardashian raise their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” the insider explains, referring to the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter, True, and 3-month-old son.

According to the source, there is “no question” about Thompson’s involvement. “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the insider says. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

The athlete, 31, first became a father after his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig welcomed their son, Prince, in 2016. Following their split, Thompson moved on with the reality star, 38, and they announced that they were expecting a child one year later. Their daughter was born in 2018.

After dating on and off, Thompson and Kardashian briefly rekindled their romance in 2021. Later that year, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support. The Canada native, who previously requested genetic testing, acknowledged in January that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-10-month-old son,​​ Theo.

Us confirmed in July that Thompson and Kardashian were getting ready to expand their family with a second child. Their son was born later that month via surrogate, which was documented on season 2 of The Kardashians.

While filming her Hulu reality series, the Good American cofounder revealed that the former Sacramento Kings player proposed ahead of their split.

“I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone. That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family,'” Khloé recalled in a conversation with Kim Kardashian during the September episode. “And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

At the time, Us confirmed Khloé said “yes” when Thompson proposed in February 2021.

Since their breakup, the insider tells Us that the TV personality isn’t ruling out marriage in her future. “Khloé wants to be married,” the source shares. “She’s already fulfilled her dream in life of having kids — wanting a few kids — but is also hoping of getting married.”

The insider notes that Thompson’s inability to “stay faithful” to their relationship has ceased hope for a reconciliation.

With reporting by Diana Cooper