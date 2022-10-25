ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

It's Malcolm Williams vs. Dannette Henry in Daytona Beach City Commission Zone 5 race

By Eileen Zaffiro-Kean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
Zone 5 encompasses the north central section of the city from the area around Halifax Health Medical Center north to the Derbyshire neighborhood and LPGA Boulevard.

The two candidates are incumbent Dannette Henry and challenger Malcolm Williams.

The winner will be sworn in Nov. 23 and will have four years in office. Commissioners have an annual salary of $23,650, and the mayor's post comes with an annual salary of $41,059.

The 51-year-old Henry, who's been the Zone 5 city commissioner since 2016, did not respond to questions emailed by the News-Journal in September. Here's more about Williams.

What to know about Malcolm Williams

Age: 36

Occupation: Business Entrepreneur

Political experience: First time running for an elected position

What are your top three priorities?

A better focus on our roads, parks and facilities to meet the demand of our growth and greater community needs for 2022 and beyond.

Invest time and research towards city services and projects that visually improves our community.

A continued focus on providing and improving services to citizens and recruiting and retaining staff.

Why are you running?

To advocate for sustainable community improvement, strategic youth development and lasting change for the future. I am working to win this seat to make a difference and manifest a greater vision for the rising generations to come.

What is a life accomplishment that illuminates the kind of city commission member you will be?

My last achievement was being elected president of the Zone 5 Neighborhood Watch. This past year has had many ups and downs, with many more success stories we as a community can be proud of.

I've been granted the task of finding an efficient working environment that puts the voices of the community first. I’ve found that being proactive, attentive to the residents and understanding the needs of the community is the perfect recipe for success. It is this foundation of greatness I will carry over to my new role once elected the new Daytona Beach City Commissioner of Zone 5.

What is something about Daytona Beach you treasure and what is something you will fight to change?

My community within the community is something I will always treasure. I cherish the small town feel and sense of belonging to a particular part of Daytona Beach. However, it’s this same foundation I will fight to change.

I want to change how we improve our neighborhoods and get back to having and showing pride to be from this city, most importantly Zone 5. I’ll fight for quality events and speakers for our neighborhoods, as well as beautification for the community. I want to instill a new tradition in how we celebrate with our neighbors in an ever-changing cultural environment.

