richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut ends the party for Uniontown Green
Sunbury Big Walnut put together a victorious gameplan to stop Uniontown Green 35-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Columbian pours it on Rocky River
Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Rocky River, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights catches fast wind, sails away from Lorain
Cleveland Heights broke to an early lead and topped Lorain 70-6 at Cleveland Heights High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Recently on October 14, Cleveland Heights squared off with Akron St Vincent - St Mary in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian
Aurora found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 27-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Tough to find an edge early, Aurora and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Glenville dismantles Napoleon in convincing manner
Cleveland Glenville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Napoleon 46-8 on October 28 in Ohio football. Cleveland Glenville drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Napoleon after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dalton thumps North Jackson Jackson-Milton in punishing decision
Dalton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed North Jackson Jackson-Milton 62-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on October 14, North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off with New Middletown Springfield Local in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover shoots past Pataskala Licking Heights with early burst
North Canton Hoover scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 38-7 win over Pataskala Licking Heights in Ohio high school football action on October 28. The first quarter gave North Canton Hoover a 14-0 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.
richlandsource.com
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Massillon dismantles Massillon Perry
Massillon gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Massillon Perry 48-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Massillon Perry after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway races in front to lap Smithville
Sugarcreek Garaway scored early and often in a 48-7 win over Smithville for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 27-0 advantage over Smithville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Creston Norwayne busts Cadiz Harrison Central
Cadiz Harrison Central had no answers as Creston Norwayne compiled a 71-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Creston Norwayne stormed in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 26-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls Kenston barely beats Hunting Valley University
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chagrin Falls Kenston wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-33 over Hunting Valley University in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Chagrin Falls Kenston darted in front of Hunting Valley University 12-7...
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Mogadore puts down Ravenna Southeast
Mogadore showed it had the juice to douse Ravenna Southeast in a points barrage during a 48-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-14 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
richlandsource.com
Central Catholic dominates Ashland
Ashland got no credit and no consideration from Central Catholic, which slammed the door 69-7 at Central Catholic High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Ashland after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Navarre Fairless responds to adversity to stop Orrville
Navarre Fairless was shaken, but pushed past Orrville for a 47-22 victory on October 28 in Ohio football. Orrville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Navarre Fairless as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Rocky River Lutheran West doesn't allow Toledo Scott a point
Defense dominated as Rocky River Lutheran West pitched a 31-0 shutout of Toledo Scott in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. The first quarter gave Rocky River Lutheran West a 7-0 lead over Toledo Scott.
richlandsource.com
Avon Lake blankets Sylvania Southview with swarming defensive effort
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Avon Lake stopped Sylvania Southview to the tune of a 26-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on October 28. Avon Lake moved in front of Sylvania Southview 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Painesville Riverside routs Ashtabula Lakeside
Painesville Riverside swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Ashtabula Lakeside 63-6 during this Ohio football game. In recent action on October 14, Painesville Riverside faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Pepper Pike Orange on October 14 at Pepper Pike Orange High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South ekes out victory against Salem
Canton South fans held their breath in an uneasy 28-21 victory over Salem in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Last season, Salem and Canton South squared off with October 15, 2021 at Salem High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Quick jolt prompts Defiance to power past Lodi Cloverleaf
Defiance scored early and often in a 63-28 win over Lodi Cloverleaf on October 28 in Ohio football action. Defiance drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over Lodi Cloverleaf after the first quarter.
