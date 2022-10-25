ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

richlandsource.com

Sunbury Big Walnut ends the party for Uniontown Green

Sunbury Big Walnut put together a victorious gameplan to stop Uniontown Green 35-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
UNIONTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Tiffin Columbian pours it on Rocky River

Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Rocky River, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland Heights catches fast wind, sails away from Lorain

Cleveland Heights broke to an early lead and topped Lorain 70-6 at Cleveland Heights High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Recently on October 14, Cleveland Heights squared off with Akron St Vincent - St Mary in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Dalton thumps North Jackson Jackson-Milton in punishing decision

Dalton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed North Jackson Jackson-Milton 62-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on October 14, North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off with New Middletown Springfield Local in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DALTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon dismantles Massillon Perry

Massillon gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Massillon Perry 48-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Massillon Perry after the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Sugarcreek Garaway races in front to lap Smithville

Sugarcreek Garaway scored early and often in a 48-7 win over Smithville for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 27-0 advantage over Smithville through the first quarter.
SMITHVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Creston Norwayne busts Cadiz Harrison Central

Cadiz Harrison Central had no answers as Creston Norwayne compiled a 71-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Creston Norwayne stormed in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 26-0 to begin the second quarter.
CRESTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Chagrin Falls Kenston barely beats Hunting Valley University

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chagrin Falls Kenston wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-33 over Hunting Valley University in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Chagrin Falls Kenston darted in front of Hunting Valley University 12-7...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

No quarter given: Mogadore puts down Ravenna Southeast

Mogadore showed it had the juice to douse Ravenna Southeast in a points barrage during a 48-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-14 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
MOGADORE, OH
richlandsource.com

Central Catholic dominates Ashland

Ashland got no credit and no consideration from Central Catholic, which slammed the door 69-7 at Central Catholic High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Ashland after the first quarter.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Navarre Fairless responds to adversity to stop Orrville

Navarre Fairless was shaken, but pushed past Orrville for a 47-22 victory on October 28 in Ohio football. Orrville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Navarre Fairless as the first quarter ended.
ORRVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Painesville Riverside routs Ashtabula Lakeside

Painesville Riverside swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Ashtabula Lakeside 63-6 during this Ohio football game. In recent action on October 14, Painesville Riverside faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Pepper Pike Orange on October 14 at Pepper Pike Orange High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton South ekes out victory against Salem

Canton South fans held their breath in an uneasy 28-21 victory over Salem in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Last season, Salem and Canton South squared off with October 15, 2021 at Salem High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH

