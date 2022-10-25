ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Numerous Corpus Christi-area athletes had strong all-around football performances last week and are among the finalists for the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

The Caller-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close on Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

Veterans Memorial quarterback Eli Durrette threw for 242 yards and two scores and ran for 127 yards and another score in the Eagles' comeback win against Miller.

Orange Grove sophomore Diego Garza had 190 yards and three touchdowns rushing, 45 yards and a touchdown receiving and a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the team's win against West Oso.

Calallen's Sonny Carpinello caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added a 55-yard free kick return for a touchdown in the Wildcats win against Tuloso-Midway.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on caller.com or below.

THIS WEEK'S NOMINEES

• Sonny Carpinello, Calallen football — Carpinello caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added a 55-yard free kick return for touchdown in the Wildcats district win against neighborhood rival Tuloso-Midway.

• Andrew Christian, Premont football — Christian ran for 300 yards and five touchdowns in the Cowboys win against Riviera.

• Maggie Croft, Flour Bluff volleyball — Croft posted 26 kills, seven blocks and 17 digs in district wins for the Hornets last week.

• Eli Durrette, Veterans Memorial football — Durrette led the Eagles comeback win against Miller, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 33 passing, adding 127 yards and one touchdown rushing.

• Diego Garza, Orange Grove football — The Bulldogs sophomore had an eye-popping all-around game, totaling 190 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown receiving and a 90-yard kickoff return for score.

• Mark Lopez, Orange Grove football — Lopez threw for 341 yards and six touchdowns on 11 of 21 passing in a 66-33 win against West Oso.

• Cristie Rojas, Kingsville volleyball — Rojas tallied 40 assists, 18 digs, nine kills, two aces and a block in a pair of district matches against Tuloso-Midway and Laredo Harmony.

• Josh Suarez, Taft football — Suarez caught 10 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a touchdown and 28 yards in a key district win against Hebbronville.

