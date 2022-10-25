ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County's 'Taking Back the Streets, Together' program confiscates 102 grams of fentanyl

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
 3 days ago
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the Burlington Police Department held a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the findings and future of their current collaborative narcotics enforcement program.

"Taking Back the Streets, Together" is an investigative initiative to get drugs off the streets of Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The program began in August 2022 and is lead through the Alamance County's Sheriff's Office and the Burlington Police Department and includes crimes often adjacent to illegal substances such as human trafficking.

In the five month narcotics enforcement operation Burlington’s Maple Avenue corridor has been identified as a hot spot for crime and illegal drug use, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The drug task force is focused on bettering the community through the removal of drug dealers, rather than focus on those with substance abuse disorders, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Some participants at the press conference think other routes can help with Alamance County's drug problems.

"There's got to be some preventative care," Michael Graves, Chair of the Citizens’ Public Safety Advisory Board of Alamance County said. "We got to get them out of the court system and into treatment."

More than 120 Alamance County residents were charged with felony drug charges from August to October, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

More than 100 grams of fentanyl and more than 300 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated from August 2022 to October 2022, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The press conference was held on October 25 at 2:00 p.m., located at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, 109 S. Maple St., Graham.

Why U Crying?
3d ago

Translation: 120 drug addicts arrested and temporarily taken off the street while the Sheriff's daughter goes to rehab after killing someone with drugs... Shhhhhh....

Kat Hicks
3d ago

Wish all counties were getting this done. Need to work on domestic sex trafficking too. Sick people out there. It goes with the drugs and the want for money. Some victims can't remember what happened to them for months ,sometimes never. Citations don't help the drug dealers and users but jail gets them clean for awhile and probably saves lives in the long run. If you feel you've been drugged and sold please speak up. Great job Alamance.

