ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche, TX

Comanche's Wilkerson, Cross Plains' Reed share Big Country Player of the Week award

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ukrY_0imHfvKY00

Sawyer Wilkerson keeps putting fantastic numbers, and the Comanche sophomore is the Big Country Player of the Week honors this week with Cross Plains' Ryan Reed.

Wilkerson ran for 310 yards and four TDs on just 11 carries as Comanche drummed Dublin 77-7 in a District 5-3A Division II game in Comanche.

“Sawyer Wilkerson did a great job again of setting the tone with big runs,” Comanche coach Jake Escobar said. “He only played 2½ quarters but made the most out of his opportunities. He also had a great night blocking for his teammates.”

It’s the second straight week that Wilkerson has won a share of the weekly award. He ran for 272 yards and four TDs in the previous week’s win over Jacksboro.

Wilkerson has gained 1,636 yards and scored 21 TDs on 155 carries. The running back is averaging 10.6 yards per carry, while he also has six catches for 151 yards a TD.

Comanche (7-1 overall, 3-0 district) plays at Merkel on Friday. Comanche was 1-9 last season.

Reed, a 6-foot-3 senior receiver, had four catches for 122 yards and two TDs in Cross Plains' 54-19 win over Hamlin at Cross Plains. Reed also had an interception as the Buffaloes (6-2, 1-2) picked up its first District 6-2A DII victory.

The Buffs, who are tied with Hamlin for fourth, control their playoff fate with games at TLCA-Abilene (0-8, 0-3) and home against Miles (6-2, 2-1) to end the regular season.

REST OF THE BEST

Ezequiel Medrano, Comanche football

The junior running back/safety had six carries for 43 yards and a TD, made three tackles (two solo), including one for loss, on defense. He returned an interception for a TD.

“Ezequiel was coming off an ankle injury to account for two TDs,” Escobar said. “He is a great teammate and is always fired up for his teammates.”

Rodey Hooper, Hawley football

The senior quarterback completed 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and four TDs as No. 2 Hawley crushed Olney 34-7 in a District 4-2A DI game at Hawley.

Hawley (8-0, 4-0) plays at Stamford (7-1, 3-1) on Friday.

Christian Duran, Stamford football

The sophomore quarterback completed 9 of 14 passes for 141 yards and four TDs in the Bulldogs’ 44-6 win over Anson.

Kaston Vega, Stamford football

The sophomore linebacker had 11 tackles, including six solo and two for loss.

Troy Doran, Jim Ned football

The senior quarterback ran for 182 yards and a TD on 20 carries in his team’s 32-25 win over Breckenridge in a District 3-3A DI game in Breckenridge.

Brayden Shipman, Jim Ned

The junior running back ran for 119 yards and two TDs in the win over Breck.

Ryder Lambert, Stephenville

The senior quarterback completed 19 of 29 passes for 303 yards and four TDs as No. 1 Stephenville lost to No. 2 China Spring 38-36 in a battle between the two defending Class 4A state champions. Lambert, who returned from an injury the previous week, also ran for 66 yards and a TD on 12 carries.

The teams flip-flopped in the state rankings, with China Spring taking over No. 1 and Stephenville dropping to No. 2.

Tristian Gentry, Stephenville football

The sophomore receiver had eight catches for 151 yards and two TDs.

Jaxyn Price, Early football

The senior quarterback completed 15 of 22 passes for 258 yards and four TDs in the Longhorns’ 69-0 victory over San Angelo Grape Creek in a District 2-3A DII game.

Kaleb Ozuna, Early football

The junior linebacker had 10 tackles (six solo) and two for loss.

Konlyn Anderson, Brownwood football

The senior running back ran for 160 yards and three TDs on 29 carries as the No. 10 Lions mauled Lubbock Estacado 52-14 in a District 2-4A Division I game.

The Lions (7-2, 3-0) can win the district title outright with a win at Andrews (5-3, 1-1) on Friday.

Ike Hall, Brownwood football

The junior quarterback threw for 131 yards and a TD, while also running for 147 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

Cole Chapman, Albany football

The senior quarterback threw for 105 yards and three TDs to lead No. 8 Albany past Roscoe 55-0 in a District 6-2A DII game. It was Chapman’s first game since missing four games with an injury. London Fuentes, who played QB in Chapman’s absence, had two catches for 97 yards and two TDs.

Boyd Cox, Coahoma football

The freshman QB threw for 166 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ 40-12 win over Stanton in a District 4-3A DII game.

Jaidyn Vineyard, Coahoma football

The sophomore running back ran for 161 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.

Devin Guillory, Knox City football

The junior caught two passes for TDs and returned two interceptions for two more scores as the Greyhounds beat Vernon Northside 64-8 in a District 4-1A DI game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 10

— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
BROWNWOOD, TX
High School Football PRO

Andrews, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brownwood High School football team will have a game with Andrews High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bombers 10U Sheffield place second at Spooktacular in Brownwood

Bombers 10u Sheffield took 2nd place this weekend at the Spooktacular tournament in Browbwood to a really great team! They lost 2-1 in the championship, but these girls fought all weekend in some close battles. There were 8 teams in their division and they were tested by several but always found a way to come through.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gloria Valles, 63, of Brownwood

Gloria Granado Valles, 63, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

House for Rent in Early, TX

$1500 per month partly furnished and 1 month security deposit to be paid with 1st month’s rent.
KWTX

Central Texas Sheriff’s Office sends scam warning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning of trending scams through Facebook to residents. The Sheriff’s Office warns of accounts being cloned and sending friend requests where they then send messages through messenger. “If you engage and communicate with them them, they...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Escaped Brown County Jail inmate found

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brown County Jail inmate who walked away from his work detail was found and rearrested Thursday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Sergio Castillo was assigned to a work crew at Precinct 3 County barn and walked away from his work detail.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Brown County inmate escapes during work detail

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brown County Sheriff’s Office inmate escaped today during his work detail. According to a press release, Sergio Castillo was assigned to a work crew at Precinct 3 County barn when he walked away from his work detail at 2:23pm today. The Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 10/28/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from October 21 through October 27:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from October 21 through October 27:. Shannon Beck Sikes vs. General...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 26

On Monday, Oct. 24, Deputy Byron Langley and Deputy Chris Williamson responded to a call at N US 183, May. The owner of the residence was not home. His father was at the house when Deputy Langley and Deputy Williamson arrived. The father stated a vehicle struck a mailbox and the main gas matter to the house then left the residence. The father stated he did not see the accident but was told what happened by a passing motorist.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy