Abilene, TX

Abilene High's Hall, Cooper's David earn weekly honor; Wylie's Maroney leads girls

The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
It’s not always about the offense, and this week the Reporter-News’ Boys Local Player of the Week is shared by two defensive players – Tristen Hall and Lucas David.

The Girls Local Player of the Week is Wylie’s Indiah Maroney, who had 21 kills and 10½ blocks as the Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 during the week to solidify their hold on second place in District 4-5A.

Hall, a senior defensive end for Abilene High, had three tackles, including two for loss, and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 36-14 victory over Lubbock Coronado in a District 2-5A Division I game Friday at Shotwell Stadium.

“Tristan is a complete and solid football player, always where he is supposed to be and does his job at an extremely high level,” AHS coach Mike Fullen said.

Hall, who also handles the Eagles kicking chores, was 5-for-5 on PATs against the Mustangs.

Kenneth Johnson, a senior outside linebacker, also had a big night – making four solo tackles, two for loss and two sacks. He also recovered a fumble.

“Kenneth was all over the place, made plays in the pass game, run game,” Fullen said. “He is a very athletic football player. Colleges need to take notice of this young man.”

Hall and Johnson were part of an Eagles defense that held Coronado to 190 yards and forced two turnovers as AHS (4-5 overall, 3-2 district) clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

David, a junior linebacker, returned an interception 60 yards to spark Cooper’s 45-0 victory over Plainview in a District 2-5A Division II game in Plainview.

The pick-six early in the second quarter helped break open a 14-0 game as the Cougars (4-4, 2-1) close in on their school-record 16 consecutive playoff berth.

Jeremiah Appel and Jonathan Vanwinkle also had picks in the game.

The trio were part of a Cooper defense that held the Bulldogs to 213 total yards, including 14 rushing, and notched its first shutout since beating Fort Worth Arlington Heights 43-0 on Oct. 7, 2021, at Shotwell.

Maroney, a junior middle, had 11 kills and five blocks in the Lady Bulldogs’ 25-6, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22 win over Coronado on Friday in Lubbock.

A few days earlier, she had 10 kills and 5 ½ blocks in a 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8 win at Lubbock High.

Wylie (23-16, 9-2) will be the district’s No. 2 seed going into the playoffs next week.

REST OF THE BEST

BOYS

Brayden Henry, Abilene High football

The freshman quarterback ran for 111 yards and two TDs on eight carries in his first start.

“Making his first start as a freshman, he showed an uncommon maturity to be patient and calm,” Fullen said. “He is going to be a special player and one that the Big Country will get to know You don't see freshmen do what he did at this level.”

Bam Rashaw, Abilene High football

The junior running back ran for 106 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. He also had a catch for 6 yards.

“Bam is gifted with vision and anticipation, does a good job of pressing the hole and setting up blocks,” Fullen said.

Cam Herron, Cooper football

The senior receiver had three catches for 76 yards and a one TD – a 73-yarder. He also ran twice for 22 yards, including a 15-yard TD run. Herron returned a punt 32 yards as well.

Daniel Bray, Cooper football

The freshman running back ran for 95 yards on 12 carries – good for 7.9 yards per carry. He had three TDs, including his team’s first two scores on runs of 32 and 2 yards.

Landry Carlton, Wylie football

The senior running back ran for 121 yards and two TDs in the Bulldogs’ 43-0 victory over Lubbock High on Friday at Sandifer Stadium.

The win helps Wylie (5-3, 3-0) remain in sole possession of the District 2-5A Division II lead with two games remaining, including a showdown with Cooper in the regular-season finale Nov. 4 at Wylie.

GIRLS

Mattie Tibbets, Cooper volleyball

The senior middle had 21 kills and eight blocks for the Lady Cougars, who went 1-1 last week. She had nine kills and six blocks in a 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 win over Lubbock High on Friday that clinched at least a tie for fourth place.

Karrigan Parrott, Cooper volleyball

The senior setter had 29 assists for the Lady Cougars.

Alexis Dolton, Abilene High volleyball

The senior setter had 41 assists as the Lady Eagles went 1-1. She had 22 assists in a win over Coronado earlier in the week that clinched a playoff berth.

Jadyn Hernandez, Abilene High volleyball

The senior hitter/middle had 21 kills and 12 blocks for the Lady Eagles, including 12 kills and six blocks in the win over Coronado.

Hanna Hood, Wylie volleyball

The senior setter had 48 assists, including 29 in the win over Coronado.

Kat Martinez, Wylie volleyball

The senior libero had 42 digs – 21 each match.

