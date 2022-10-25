ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Bryant's Charles Pride is nominated for the Jerry West Award for top shooting guard

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Charles Pride enters this 2022-23 season on the short list for a major national honor.

Bryant’s fourth-year standout has been named to the list of 20 players eligible for the Jerry West Award, which goes to college basketball’s top shooting guard.

Pride helped lead the Bulldogs to a clean sweep of Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles last year. He averaged 17.7 points and led all guards nationally with 8.6 rebounds per game. Pride paired with fellow guard Peter Kiss to form the best-scoring duo in the country.

Pride hit for at least 20 points in 11 games, including a program-record 44 in a road win at Saint Francis (Pa.). He added 10 double-doubles and 1.6 steals per game. Bryant surged down the stretch to finish 22-10 overall, falling to Wright State in the First Four at UD Arena.

Pride enters the season alongside Alex Francis as the only Bulldogs with at least 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. He also sits in the top 10 all-time in assists and steals. The Syracuse native has more than doubled the 8.2 points per game he averaged as a freshman in 2019-20.

Pride is the only player from the Northeast up for the award, which is named after the former West Virginia and Los Angeles Lakers star. No guards from the Atlantic 10 or Big East were selected. Syracuse guard Joe Girard is the closest nominee to Pride in terms of campus proximity.

Previous winners

Recent winners of the award have all come from Power 5 and Big East schools — Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (2022), Oregon’s Chris Duarte (2021), Seton Hall’s Myles Powell (2020), Duke’s RJ Barrett (2019), Purdue’s Carsen Edwards (2018), Kentucky’s Malik Monk (2017), Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield (2016) and Ohio State’s D’Angelo Russell (2015). The watch list will be cut to 10 in late January and five in late February. The finalists will be presented to the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March.

How to Vote

Fan voting for the award opens on Friday. Visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall on both Twitter and Instagram for more information.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

2023 Jerry West Award Candidates

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Charles Pride, Bryant

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Isiaih Mosley, Missouri

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

Terquavion Smith, North Carolina State

Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Matt Bradley, San Diego State

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Joseph Girard III, Syracuse

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Amari Bailey, UCLA

