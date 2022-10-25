ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs ready to welcome Akiem Hicks back into middle of the defense

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Bucs defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (96) and inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) close in on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the opening game of the season in Arlington, Texas. [ RON JENKINS | AP ]

TAMPA ― At some point in the very near future, Akiem Hicks will put his helmet on, fasten his chin strap and jog out into the open arms of a grateful Bucs defense.

When will that day come?

“Super close,” Hicks said after practice Tuesday. “Can’t say, but super close.”

Hicks, the Bucs’ 32-year-old defensive tackle, hasn’t played since Week 2 at New Orleans, when he tore the plantar fascia in his foot.

At the time, the Bucs were 2-0 and had allowed only 13 total points to the Cowboys and Saints.

Hicks never went on injured reserve on the off chance that his foot might heal sooner than four weeks.

But it’s taken five and counting, while the Bucs have lost four of their last five games with Hicks on the mend.

In Sunday’s 21-3 loss at Carolina, Tampa Bay allowed D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to combine to rush for 181 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

That likely would not have happened with Hicks in the lineup next to Vita Vea, who has drawn more than his fair share of double teams since the former Saints, Bears and Patriots star went down.

Watching the Bucs’ defense struggle while he has been injured has been brought on feelings of anxiety, frustration and uncertainty.

“It stinks. It’s unfortunate,” Hicks said. “It’s a hurdle I have to overcome. It not being my first and probably not my last, it’s something you have to push through, as typical as that sounds. But I will say this: Every one is a challenge. Every time. For guys that have long careers, anytime you’re down, it’s a frustration, it’s a mental battle as well as a physical battle.”

Unfortunately, it is a confrontation Hicks is all too familiar with, and frankly one the Bucs were hoping to avoid.

Due to an assortment of injuries, Hicks has missed 25 games over the past 3-1/2 seasons with the Bears and Bucs.

‘I’ve seen it before. I don’t imagine it will be the last time,” Hicks said of his struggle to stay healthy.

With Hicks out of the lineup, the Bucs’ defense has gotten progressively worse. Granted, it played explosive offenses like the Chiefs, but it has lost some of its ability to pressure the quarterback from the defensive tackle position.

The Bucs made a decision in the offseason not to re-sign Ndamukong Suh, who had anchored the league’s best run defense in Tampa Bay for three seasons and still is not on an NFL roster.

They viewed Hicks as a younger, potentially more productive option and quickly agreed to sign him to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in March that would’ve been worth $8 million had he played a full season.

Hicks got off to a fast start, recording five tackles in the first six quarters of the season before suffering the foot injury in New Orleans.

Nobody wants to be hurt in the NFL, but it’s a common part of the game, especially when you are an older player.

“It’s life, right? As far as having ups and downs,” Hicks said. “Whether you’re in the NFL or you’re working down the street, you’re going to have ups and downs. We’re just fortunate — sometimes it’s an unfortunate spot that we get put into — it’s all broadcast. That’s the only difference between me and my brother and the guy that works at Kinkos. That’s it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0imHffSA00

“There’s real life stuff that goes on outside of here as far as your family. Health. Sickness. People passing. Like, there’s real life hurdles that come along with it, but with the camera, it just gets magnified. Everybody is going through the same stuff.”

This week marked the first time since the injury that Hicks has been spotted on the practice field, albeit only during walk-throughs as the Bucs prepare during a short week for the Ravens.

Whenever Hicks plays again, he made it clear he doesn’t see himself as the savior to a defense that has lost to a rookie quarterback in the Steelers’ Kenny Picket and a third-string quarterback in the Panthers’ PJ Walker.

“I don’t look to be the answer to anything,” Hicks said. “I think we have the guys in the building to handle whatever job is laid out in front of us on the field. So, I only hope to assist. I only hope to be an additive. I know what type of player I am, and I know when I go on the field, I can play well. It’s just a matter of being there and working to get there. I’m working to that spot where I can contribute again.”

