Lawrence H. (Larry) Ducote, a dear brother, husband, and father passed away on October 23 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Anderson Ducote; daughter, Angela Ducote Bacon; and granddaughter, Abigail Randolph. He is also survived by Annette Busch, Perch Ducote, Teresa Luke, Ted Ducote, and Ricky Ducote. He was preceded in death by Lawrence H. Ducote, Sr., Narcille Lemoine Ducote Johnson, and Randy Johnson. He was born and raised in Cottonport, Louisiana. He cherished his Cottonport roots and loved his many cousins. Upon graduating from Cottonport High, he enlisted in the army and received his basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He was stationed in Germany for the remainder of his military service and was awarded the National Defense Medal and the M-16 Sharp Shooter Medal. He was honorable discharged as Private First Class. Upon returning to civilian life, he became a member of Baton Rouge Local 198 Pipefitters and Welders Union where he was employed until his retirement. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and he and Cathy enjoyed fishing for speckled trout at their camp in Grand Isle. He adored his two terrier puppies, Rosie and Nonie, and loved spending time with them. Another favorite pastime of his was attending New Orleans Saints games. He was extremely generous to everyone and gave bicycles to needy children each Christmas. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. A 9:00 AM visitation followed by 10:00 AM mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 402 S. Kirkland St., Brusly, LA 70791, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A memorial mass will be celebrated for Larry at St. Mary's in Cottonport at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Assumption Church, 820 Front Street, Cottonport, LA 71327.

