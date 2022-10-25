Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
avoyellestoday.com
Fatal accident at Police Jury barn
An unnamed Avoyelles Parish Police Jury Barn employee was killed in an accident at the solid waste maintenance barn in Mansura on Thursday (October 27). According to the Avoyelles Coroners Office, the accident was still being investigated, however, there are no signs of foul play. No other information has been...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day two of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Friday, Oct. 28. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Part I - 12:30 p.m. It’s day two of testimony in the Courtney Coco...
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at Stovall Road. David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
kalb.com
No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured. APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students...
kalb.com
APD seeking 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery on Lee Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened Friday morning (Oct. 28) at a business on Lee Street. APD said they received a report about the armed robbery around 4 a.m. They learned that two males wearing...
Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice, were indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.
Easton Shelvin Jr. turned in by family for alleged second-degree murder
Easton Shelvin Jr. wanted for murder
kalb.com
Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
KLFY.com
La. 182 expected to reopen today after gas leak forces closure
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police say a stretch of La. Highway 182 near Opelousas that was closed Sunday due to a gas leak should reopen by the end of today. LSP reported that hazmat crews are working to clean up a gas line leak near...
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are working with hazmat crews and St. Landry Parish officials.
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder man’s life sentence affirmed
A DeRidder man convicted on battery and kidnapping charges in 2019 had his life sentence affirmed this month by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, but an amendment was ordered regarding his lesser charges. The appellate court’s ruling found Jeffrey Lynn Cooley’s sentence of life in prison appropriate, but the...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 6-12, 2022
•James Adams, 32 (wm), domestic abuse battery, 3 counts of contempt of court, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, violations of protective orders. •Cody Alford, 28 (wm), domestic abuse aggravated battery by strangulation. •Jeremy Lee, 41 (wm), contempt of court. Katelyn Litton, 28 (wf), dogs not to run...
Church Point man arrested after allegedly trying to sell fentanyl
A Church Point man has been arrested after attempting to sell fentanyl in St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
avoyellestoday.com
Lawrence Ducote, Cottonport native
Lawrence H. (Larry) Ducote, a dear brother, husband, and father passed away on October 23 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Anderson Ducote; daughter, Angela Ducote Bacon; and granddaughter, Abigail Randolph. He is also survived by Annette Busch, Perch Ducote, Teresa Luke, Ted Ducote, and Ricky Ducote. He was preceded in death by Lawrence H. Ducote, Sr., Narcille Lemoine Ducote Johnson, and Randy Johnson. He was born and raised in Cottonport, Louisiana. He cherished his Cottonport roots and loved his many cousins. Upon graduating from Cottonport High, he enlisted in the army and received his basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He was stationed in Germany for the remainder of his military service and was awarded the National Defense Medal and the M-16 Sharp Shooter Medal. He was honorable discharged as Private First Class. Upon returning to civilian life, he became a member of Baton Rouge Local 198 Pipefitters and Welders Union where he was employed until his retirement. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and he and Cathy enjoyed fishing for speckled trout at their camp in Grand Isle. He adored his two terrier puppies, Rosie and Nonie, and loved spending time with them. Another favorite pastime of his was attending New Orleans Saints games. He was extremely generous to everyone and gave bicycles to needy children each Christmas. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. A 9:00 AM visitation followed by 10:00 AM mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 402 S. Kirkland St., Brusly, LA 70791, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A memorial mass will be celebrated for Larry at St. Mary's in Cottonport at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Assumption Church, 820 Front Street, Cottonport, LA 71327.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
avoyellestoday.com
Patricia Laborde, 53, Bunkie
Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Wiley Laborde will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be at Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifthward, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
kalb.com
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD said its officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown Black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown Black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.
