ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
GMA

Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect

The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Taste Of Home

There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why

The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America

Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%.  The prices of a number of items in the […]
The Independent

In Mexico, locals try to save traditional 'Mexican caviar'

In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire.Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds...
mailplus.co.uk

Pasta price boils over

THE price of food staples - including pasta and cooking oil - has rocketed by as much as two thirds as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the cost of everyday foods has soared faster than other items in the past year.
The Hill

Before winter sets in, the Biden administration can cool heating prices

With temperatures dropping and energy prices rising, the forecast is for an expensive winter. While the Biden administration scrambles to rein in inflation, a new energy efficiency standard for furnaces could provide long-term relief. The Department of Energy has proposed a rule that will phase out inefficient gas furnace models to help ensure homeowners and renters aren’t paying needlessly high bills. Improving the standards — which have not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years — will lower gas bills and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and cut air pollutants that cause poor health, especially in low-income communities.
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy