Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect
The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
As Inflation Drives Up Turkey Prices, Here Are 6 Alternatives To Serve for Thanksgiving
Inflation, supply chain issues and a severe bird flu outbreak are driving turkey prices up this Thanksgiving, The New York Post recently reported. According to data published by The Wall Street...
Inflation and Thanksgiving: What you can expect to pay for turkey and all the trimmings
September's inflation report shows double-digit increases for most of the dishes that make up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
CNET
Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All
Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America
Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%. The prices of a number of items in the […]
Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?
We've seen some of the highest prices on record for eggs this year. Will the costly trend crack anytime soon?
Will Sky High Turkey Prices Cancel Thanksgiving Dinners In New York State?
Turkey prices may pose a threat to many New Yorkers' traditional Thanksgiving dinners this year, as certain factors have caused the price of the savory centerpiece to rise. Turkey prices are soaring at 73 percent above last year's price. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, there are several factors...
Consumers turn to fish heads and cheaper meat cuts to lower grocery costs
Fish heads, lamb neck, chicken wings and beef shin have risen in popularity among shoppers as they seek to slash grocery bills amid the cost of living crisis, according to Waitrose’s new food and drink report. The retailer’s annual trends report found that sales of fish heads had risen...
Inflation is changing shoppers’ tastes (literally): Think spam and fish heads
It’s no secret inflation is forcing consumers around the world to reduce their spending. But it’s also affecting the kind of food they buy at the grocery store, not just how much. A prime example comes courtesy of the U.K., which is grappling with both political turmoil and—not...
In Mexico, locals try to save traditional 'Mexican caviar'
In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire.Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds...
mailplus.co.uk
Pasta price boils over
THE price of food staples - including pasta and cooking oil - has rocketed by as much as two thirds as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the cost of everyday foods has soared faster than other items in the past year.
Before winter sets in, the Biden administration can cool heating prices
With temperatures dropping and energy prices rising, the forecast is for an expensive winter. While the Biden administration scrambles to rein in inflation, a new energy efficiency standard for furnaces could provide long-term relief. The Department of Energy has proposed a rule that will phase out inefficient gas furnace models to help ensure homeowners and renters aren’t paying needlessly high bills. Improving the standards — which have not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years — will lower gas bills and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and cut air pollutants that cause poor health, especially in low-income communities.
Kroger-Albertsons mega-merger could cause more US food deserts, experts say
Agreement between two of the largest supermarket chains in the US could also make prices increase
