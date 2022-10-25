A voter's rights advocacy group is encouraging people with disabilities to make sure they plan early to be able to vote in this years mid-terms. Matt O'Nesti lives in Boardman and voting is very important to him. He may be wheelchair-bound but he never let's that stop him from casting his vote! He makes a plan long before election day to make sure his votes are counted. For some people with disabilities, getting transportation to vote in-person can be challenging.

