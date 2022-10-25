Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Boardman Chick-Fil-A to close for two weeks for remodeling
Boardman residents looking to get their chicken sandwich fix will have to look elsewhere for awhile, as the Boardman Chick-Fil-A has announced it will be temporarily closing for two weeks. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, closure is set to begin Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. with the closure...
WFMJ.com
Dead puppy found in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Humane agents are investigating after a dead puppy was found in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to a post on the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, the deceased dog was found in the cloth bag Thursday near a playground on the city’s South Side. The post does...
WFMJ.com
Sharon kitchen incubator offers commercial use for food startups
It's a new concept in Mercer County that offers commercial kitchen use to those looking to start up a food business. Similar to the Youngstown Business Incubator, this spot out of Sharon is a useful tool for those wanting to dive into the culinary industry but who don't quite have the resources or space.
WFMJ.com
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Cemetery tour to raise money for chapel restoration
Have you ever thought about how much you can learn by visiting a cemetery? It's often the foundation of history for a local community. Friday night, the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township is hosting a citizens tour of the historic Columbiana cemetery to help raise money for the restoration of the original chapel that was built in 1890.
WFMJ.com
Arms Family Museum to temporarily close for Christmas exhibit preparations
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) is continuing to prepare for the Arms Family Museum's 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit. Beginning Tuesday, November 1, the Arms Family Museum, as well as the Stewart Media Archives Center behind the museum will be closed for preparations for the exhibit. The Tyler...
WFMJ.com
Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County announces hour changes for certain branches
Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) has announced on Saturday that hours will be changing at certain branches within the coming weeks. Here are all the branches affected, the new hour modifications and when they're expected to take place. Starting on Monday, October 31, the Michael Kusalaba branch...
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Post Office paying $17 to $29 per hour for holiday help
The U.S. Postal Service in Youngstown is preparing to hire holiday help with starting pay ranging from $17.32 to $29.97 per hour. The Youngstown Post Office, 99 South Walnut Street, Youngtown, OH 44501, will host a job application workshop on Friday, November 4 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. Positions...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system
In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Business Incubator, BRITE Energy announce industrial internet partnership
The Youngstown Business Incubator and BRITE Energy Innovators have announced a partnership for a joint economic development initiative. According to the release, the two entities secured the funding through the office of Congressman Tim Ryan for the initiative focused on the Industrial Internet of Things (I-IOT). The $312,744 was provided...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Co. libraries to extend hours in some branches
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is announcing schedule changes at locations beginning in the next few weeks. Beginning Monday, October 31, the new hours at the Michael Kusalaba branch will be Monday-Thursday from 9 am-8 pm and Friday-Saturday from 9 am-5:30 pm. Wednesday, November 2, all Public...
WFMJ.com
Hospitals in Valley, region 'absolutely filled with kids' with RSV illness
Respiratory syncytia virus, or RSV, is a common winter respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious for infants and older adults and can lead to bronchiolitis in young children. Dr. Michael Bigham, Chief Quality Officer and...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County Career & Tech Center students tour local manufacturing companies
10th graders at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center got the opportunity to tour local manufacturing facilities, learn about career opportunities and plan for their future on Thursday. The "Manufacturing Your Future" Event was courtesy of Congressman Bill Johnson and the Columbiana County Educational Service Center (CCESC) Business Advisory...
WFMJ.com
RSV cases, hospitalizations on the rise in the Mahoning Valley
Hospitals across the country are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and toddlers. It's called RSV and it's spreading quickly in young children throughout the nation. 21 News checked in with local childrens hospitals to hear what's happening locally. "Our...
WFMJ.com
Fire in Niles leaves residents homeless
Investigators are trying to determine if a space heater caused a house fire in Niles that left the residents homeless. Flames were reported in the dining room of a house on West First Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly had the flames under control. However, the damage inside...
WFMJ.com
AHN Grove City plans $20 million expansion
A hospital that serves the Shenango Valley plans to make a $20 million investment in its future. Allegheny Health Network officials said the money will be used to expand the Grove City emergency department, as well as other improvements. Among the biggest improvements will be almost doubling the number of...
WFMJ.com
Fire investigated at Austintown factory
Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out at an Austintown manufacturer. This started out as just a fire alarm call before midnight Thursday. Crews had to force their way inside a Precision Foam Fabrication in the 37-hundred block of Oakwood Avenue. No one was inside but...
WFMJ.com
Disabled? Know your rights when voting in Ohio
A voter's rights advocacy group is encouraging people with disabilities to make sure they plan early to be able to vote in this years mid-terms. Matt O'Nesti lives in Boardman and voting is very important to him. He may be wheelchair-bound but he never let's that stop him from casting his vote! He makes a plan long before election day to make sure his votes are counted. For some people with disabilities, getting transportation to vote in-person can be challenging.
WFMJ.com
OVI Checkpoint to be held on South Avenue in Boardman Friday night, Saturday morning
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has revealed the location and time of Friday night's OVI checkpoint. The checkpoint will be conducted near the Boardman Sparkle Market at 4121 South Avenue from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols in Mahoning County...
