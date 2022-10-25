Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate and East Coweta win their openers in Columbus
(Columbus, Ga) - After winning the super-regionals last week, there was very little time for Northgate and East Coweta to celebrate. It was back to business on Wednesday in Columbus as both teams embarked on one final push in the 2022 season for a state championship. After the opening ceremonies...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta and Newnan conclude successful volleyball seasons
The 2022 volleyball season concluded for East Coweta and Newnan this past week. Both teams won region championships and made a deep run in the state playoffs. The Lady Cougars finished the season 32-10 and lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to North Forsyth last weekend. The set scores for Newnan were (25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 20-25, and 10-15).
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta and Evans undefeated going into the final week
The Coweta County Middle School Athletic League (CCMSAL) football season is down to the final week, and the schedule makers got things just right. While the four playoff spots are set, the final seeding will be determined in head-to-head matchups this Wednesday. Last week, the East Coweta Indians defeated Lee...
Columbus, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
Newnan Times-Herald
Max Bass biography book signing on Nov. 5
In early 2021, a newly retired author and a local legend found each other, and a book was born. Richard Proctor, a published author and businessman, came home to Coweta County to retire in March 2021. He quickly reacquainted himself with Newnan including rejoining his old church, First Baptist Church in Newnan. At the church, he joined the Joshua Class, a Sunday school class for adults.
Newnan Times-Herald
Alvin Gregory Green
Alvin Gregory “Greg” Green, 72, of Newnan, Georgia passed away at his residence on October 24, 2022. Greg was born in Henderson, Tennessee on April 17, 1950, to Marianne Jackson Faulkner and Clyde Jones Green. As a child, Greg excelled in sports and enjoyed spending time on his grandparents’ farm in Rutherford, Tennessee.
Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
Newnan Times-Herald
Birth Announcements: October
Brandon and Jessica Bass announce the birth of a son, Colton John Bass, born Oct. 10, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Wayne Hall and Suzanne Ladd of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are John Bass and Shannon Hall of Newnan. Bennett. Alex Bennett and Angel Grace announce the birth...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
BETTER WORK Columbus hosting job fair for MCSD parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – BETTER WORK Columbus will host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parents of children in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). It will take place at Victory Mission at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, according to an MCSD press release. There will be […]
Clearview Elementary principal has high expectations for students, believes in unconditional love
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — October is National Principals Month. In observance of this, here is an article about Shannah Mabry, the principal of Clearview Elementary School in LaGrange. Mabry said it’s “imperative” to have high expectations for students and support them with unconditional love. These represent the type of principal she aims to be. “And so, […]
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
WTVM
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life. Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway. A building that served as a theatre for...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Schools October 2022 Board Recognition Program
Mr. Walter Knighton, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools, proudly announces the October 2022 “Teachers and Parents in Support of Students” Board Recognition Program honorees from Sumter County Elementary School. Ms. Teira Wallace, the principal and her staff, chose to recognize the following: Student – Melanie Duque, Custodian – Zebb Jackson; Nutrition Staff Member – Angela Laster; Support Staff – Wanda Jordan; Parent Volunteer – Patricia Hill; Paraprofessional – Myia Crawford; and Teacher – Kristal Minter.
