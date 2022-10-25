Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens after beating Tom Brady
After beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson grabbed a sign from a fan with a clear message to the Ravens’ front office: “Pay ’em Now!”. Lamar Jackson wasn’t signaling his teammates. He wasn’t trying to rally fans. No, Lamar’s message was for Baltimore Ravens management.
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys
The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears unveiled their orange uniforms with orange helmets during their Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Panthers Coach Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield
It appears Baker Mayfield may have lost his job following the Panthers' upset win over the Bucs on Sunday. Speaking to the media Wednesday, interim head coach Steve Wilks revealed that P.J. Walker has been taking all of the first-team reps at practice this week, while Baker has been relegated to the scout team.
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
Emma: After dealing Robert Quinn, Bears have intriguing chance to also acquire talent at trade deadline
First-year general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have the flexibility to search for new talent on the trade market as players are shopped by other teams. Here are three players who would fit the Bears and whom they could pursue.
3 players Bears may trade next, after Robert Quinn deal
ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
Jalen Hurts welcomes new teammate Robert Quinn
The Eagles loaded up on ammunition ahead of a largely anticipated playoff run in the NFC. The team traded a future fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. The Bears will reportedly pay the majority of Quinn's contract for the rest of the year, and the Eagles will get a star defensive end heading into the rest of the season.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade
One of the most exciting NFL trade seasons in recent memory just saw another massive deal. The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo. The general consensus ...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles
The Chicago Bears are trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will pick up "most of the remaining salary" for Quinn. Quinn, 32, signed with the Bears in 2020 to a...
Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended Following Ejection Vs. Bulls
Celtics forward Grant Williams will get a night off when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The 23-year-old made contact with...
These are the 10 NFL stadiums with domes, retractable roofs
Weather can be a major factor in football, but some NFL stadiums are able to take Mother Nature out of the picture. There are domed stadiums across the league. From conventional domes to retractable roofs, certain teams have the luxury of playing in controlled conditions. Along with a neutral environment...
Twitter reacts to Robert Quinn trade
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the reactions are mixed. Ryan Poles came away with a fourth-round pick in exchange for the veteran, but the Bears will likely pay majority of his contract for the rest of the season. Moreover, Quinn just came off breaking Richard...
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?
Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
