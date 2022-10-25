Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
Lawrence Lazzaro and Nicholas Hertneck
A lot of progress can be made in just 12 months. Simply ask Nicholas Hertneck and Lawrence Lazzaro, interior designers-cum-retailers who own and operate Palm Desert’s Modern Hacienda in addition to Nicholas Lawrence Design. “This year we have grown a great deal, says Lazzaro, who shares that there are...
L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms
Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
visitpalmsprings.com
A Better City for Pets
Palm Springs is a Certified City in the Better Cities for Pets program. This program helps cities be pet-friendly so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets. We are committed to pets and pet owners and continuously adapt new ways to improve how they live, work, and play. With more progressive pet-friendly policies in place, we believe we are helping to change hearts and minds. Read More.
thepalmspringspost.com
Up in smoke? Palm Springs pot business ‘oversaturated,’ shops are for sale, and a major grower was accused of defaulting on rent
Local owners of legal marijuana dispensaries and grow operations bet big on the industry they assumed would be booming after California voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. Six years later, tax revenue has stagnated, and several Palm Springs dispensaries are up for sale. Court documents show one major grower in the city that once applied for a fivefold expansion instead found itself accused of defaulting on millions in rent and associated fees.
localemagazine.com
This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
palmspringslife.com
Palm Springs: Where to Eat, Drink in the Evenings
Named No. 8 on Architectural Digest’s list of the “World’s Best Cliffside Restaurants,” this fine dining destination serves up panoramic views for lunch and dinner atop Mount San Jacinto. It is accessible via the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Sponsored. Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge. 849 N. Palm...
localemagazine.com
From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft
Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
FEAR Haunted House ready to scare in Palm Desert
FEAR Haunted House at The Shops at Palm Desert is scaring its way through Halloween. The haunted house is on the upper level next to JCPenny. It is open every day until Halloween on Monday, October 31. Hours of operation can be found on the haunted house's website. There are about 16 different rooms and The post FEAR Haunted House ready to scare in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular
Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs transformed into Halloween Spook-tacular featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more. The event ran from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads. The SunLine Transit Agency also had a themed Haunted Bus available to explore. "Our employees really go all out The post VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular appeared first on KESQ.
The Stylish Azure Sky Hotel Is Our New Favorite Adults-Only Desert Escape
South Palm Springs is already chock full of luxury boutique hideaways, but with the so-far durable flexibility in remote work policies, everyone’s favorite desert town can hardly keep up with a renewed demand for weekday visits from restless Angelenos. That means more new properties are popping up every day and becoming even more specialized than before. Enter Azure Sky, a truly tiny, design-forward guesthouse with just 14 rooms and an adult-only policy that guarantees a certain kind of serenity on the grounds. Though there are only a few rooms, each is incredibly spacious, skewing more toward apartment size than a typical hotel, and many come with their own kitchenettes, another boon for a longer visit.
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season
It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line. The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs. Coachella Valley wins the Bell Game and DVL The post High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
O’Campo’s Restaurant offers dishes from Mexico City and elsewhere
It has been more than 20 years since I first reviewed O’Campo’s in Yucaipa, and the menu hasn’t changed significantly since then. There are a few dishes from Mexico City as well as a wide array of items from all over Mexico. We started with a tender...
AGU Blogosphere
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
KTLA.com
Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark
Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus
College of the Desert was on lockdown midday Friday after a report of a person with a weapon on campus. An "all-clear" was given around 12:30 p.m., signaling safety on the Palm Desert campus. Earlier, people were urged to stay away from campus. Those on campus were asked to shelter in place. College of the The post ‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Low-cost airline to add San Bernardino flights
Breeze Airways, which brought the first commercial flights to San Bernardino International Airport earlier this year, will bring two more to the airport starting next year. Twice-weekly flights to and from Hartford, Conn. and Las Vegas are scheduled to begin operating from San Bernardino International Feb. 16, the discount airline announced today.
discovercathedralcity.com
City Council Approves Drone Light Show as Part of 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival
The City Council of Cathedral City approved a gift in the amount of $50,000 from Grizzly Entertainment for a drone light show at the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival. The unanimous vote took place at the regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The 200-drone unit light show will...
ukenreport.com
Pride Dome of Light Will Celebrate Annual Event
PALM SPRINGS — The Pride Dome of Light, a special light installation celebrating Pride, will encase downtown on North Palm Canyon Drive with East Andreas Road as the center point. The installation will be visible starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, through Saturday night, Nov. 5. Greater...
