How to delete unnecessary and hidden WhatsApp media on your phone
WhatsApp is a convenient way to interact with friends and family, thanks to built-in calling and texting features, as well as the ability to send voice messages, videos, and photos across devices. The app works on the best Android devices and iPhones and can be installed on a desktop or laptop. With added simplicity, it's tempting to send and receive countless images and videos, which take up space on your phone. While you can delete media conversation by conversation, this isn't straightforward, as you need to go through every discussion on your phone.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
As expected, Apple has confirmed the iPhone will adopt a USB-C charging port in the future. We knew that would be the case after the European Union voted to enforce a common charging standard on gadgets such as smartphones by the end of 2024. Now, Apple has confirmed for the first time that it will be adopting the technology.
The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung
With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
Google Chat is getting Slack's most important feature
Collaborative communication tools are the cornerstone of any remote work environment. As they pick up new features and functionality, they often empower us to do our jobs more efficiently, saving time, money, and effort. That's exactly why we're so excited to see Google Chat adopting what might be the single most important feature Slack has to offer: support for custom emoji.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro review: Pushing the limits of mobile gaming
Just like Google, ASUS has refined its hardware strategy with its sixth attempt. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is a distinct upgrade over last year's ROG Phone 5, paired with a continued focus on providing the best mobile gaming experience on the market. A combination of powerful hardware and useful...
The OnePlus Nord N300 wants to maximize your smartphone budget
OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.
Google Messages is testing Signal-style read receipts and delivery indicators
Google has been nothing short of vocal in its support for RCS, playing an instrumental role even as holdouts like Apple refuse to consider switching. Beyond its advocacy of the standard, Google has also given the Messages app a lot of attention: it sports a new icon now, and several other cosmetic and functional improvements are in the works. For its latest change, the Messages developers are testing some Signal-like delivery indicators and read receipts in RCS chats.
The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a fun and functional tablet that, like most of our portable devices, goes everywhere with us. So, of course, when you're carrying around one of the best Android tablets, you'll want to keep it protected from the inevitable dangers of drops and scratches. Whether...
The Pixel 7 now pairs with Pebble watches thanks to a major update
When we're talking about the best of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches these days, examples like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 come to mind. But if you've been into smart wear for a while, you'll be aware of Pebble, a promising startup crowdfunded its way to producing adorable, cult-favorite watches with e-paper displays, only to acquired by Fitbit, which has since been acquired by Google. Perhaps, owing to its fandom and where it's ended up, the official Pebble watch app is now getting a new lease on life with Google enabling 64-bit support for the app, thus making it compatible with the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships.
The Gamevice Flex solves mobile's major controller problem, out now
There's a plethora of fantastic Android gaming controllers available, especially in recent years, but compatibility is often an issue for those looking for a Switch-style dual controller setup. This is where Gamevice's new controller, the Flex, comes into its own, boasting the ability to hold your phone with a case attached, even behemoth gaming phones. And as of today, the Gamevice Flex has been officially launched, now available to purchase for $100.
Google Home will let you share control with household routines
Big things are happening in Google's smart home ecosystem, starting with a revamped user interface for the Home app, which is still in the preview phase. Ahead of its widespread rollout, we saw the app extend the convenience of device triggers to some users last week. That feature is now making its way to even more Google Home users, alongside a new option for household routines.
How to pair your Google Pixel Watch with your phone
Google has finally released its highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch has several great features that land it on our list of the best Android smartwatches. To use the watch, you need to set it up and pair it with your phone. Here's what you need to know to get started with your Google Pixel Watch.
WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA
In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
Nothing Phone 1's latest update tweaks the Glyph lighting effect
Nothing created quite a hype for the Nothing Phone 1 before its launch. While an impressive first offering from the company with a distinct design, the phone's sub-par camera performance and limited availability meant it was never among the best Android phones on the market. The hype surrounding the device has also gone down a fair bit since its release. But the Carl Pei-founded firm has not abandoned its first smartphone, with regular software updates helping improve the low light camera performance and fixing other bugs. With the latest Nothing OS update that's now rolling out, the company is making further improvements to the camera and the Glyph interface.
Best business apps for Android in 2022
Old and new businesses have benefited from the relentless march of technology. From APIs that make connecting and leasing with customers more accessible to algorithms designed for maximizing advertisement efficiency, businesses and technology go hand-in-hand. These platforms benefit smaller startups of lesser means looking to grow their business amidst a sea of opposition. With the help of these great Android apps, you will have access to professional business tools that are perfect for managing your enterprises anywhere, anytime, from your favorite Android phone.
Processor hint lends credence to Chromecast Audio revival rumors
2023 is shaping up to be another interesting year in Google hardware already and it's not just because we've been covering boatloads of rumors about the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The amount of investment the company is supposedly tilting into its hardware division is expected to bring about a gradual, but major expansion in the Pixel ecosystem. Still, there's always an opening to present an upgrade opportunity for repeat customers (which can reinforce purchase decisions for new buyers) and that's where great smart speakers come into play: specifically, we're hearing about at least one new Nest speaker in development.
Firefox Beta for Android finally lets you install any browser add-on, with a small catch
It’s about two years ago that Mozilla Firefox released its big mobile redesign for what is one of the most excellent mobile web browsers you can get for your phone. While the new version performs better and looks better than the hopelessly outdated release that predated it, there is one caveat attached to the redesigned Firefox that has stuck around until now. You can only install a limited number of pre-approved extensions. Firefox introduced an option to get any add-on you could want on the nightly version back in 2020, but the developers never promoted this capability to the beta or even the stable release. Firefox Beta 107 finally changes that and offers the option to install more than the pre-approved extensions.
Google’s latest earnings confirm new hardware focus, fewer moonshots, and economic downturn
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced its quarterly earnings for Q3 2022 this week. The company reports a revenue of $69.1 billion, which is 6% more than the same period last year (or 11% when adjusted for inflation). At the same time, the company reports a lower operating income, making only 17 billion rather than 21 billion in Q3 2021. What’s more interesting than these raw numbers is a new humbleness and focus for the company, though.
