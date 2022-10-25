Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Show us your Halloween costume
The decorations are up, the costumes have been assembled and candy is waiting for trick or treaters, and we can’t wait to see the clever and fabulous Halloween costumes you’ve come up with. We’re sure we will see witches, ghosts vampires and werwolves, but we hope to see...
Click2Houston.com
Halloween fun for all ages
If you’re still looking for Halloween treats and toys for your family to enjoy together, we’ve got ideas!. From putty and plush, to games and puzzles - we’re exploring a variety of Halloween products, including some that add an element of science to the fun. KPRC 2...
Click2Houston.com
How to Halloween safely, but cutely, with your pets
A rise in pet costume prices isn’t going to stop many Americans from celebrating with Halloween-themed apparel for their four-legged family members. But it’s important to choose costumes that are safe and comfortable, so Halloween night doesn’t become extra scary for your pet. KPRC 2 News Today...
Non-Americans Are Sharing What They Cook For Dinner, And Sorry Mom, But I'm Eating At Their House Tonight
"In Germany, it does not get more common than Abendbrot, also known as 'evening bread'. As a kid, we'd literally have a crusty rye bread with an assortment of cold cuts and sliced cheeses. Literally everyone I knew had this as it was the most common dinner. It's so simple and cheap."
Comments / 0