Reynolds attorneys push for reinstatement of 2018 Iowa law banning abortion at 6 weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. A judge had permanently blocked that...
Zach Nunn, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, speaks in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Zach Nunn, Republican nominee for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, spoke at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Atlantic Friday afternoon. Nunn is challenging incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in the November 8th General Election. Nunn said “Axne left for France during possibly the most important vote this year.”
Gov. Reynolds appoints new judge to Iowa Court of Appeals
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday a new judge has been appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Tyler Buller is the newest judge. Buller is currently an assistant attorney general in the Iowa Dept. of Justice. He filled the vacancy left behind by Judge David May when Gov. Reynolds appointed...
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
In addition to choosing Iowa's governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state's constitution.
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa Attorney General race
IOWA, USA — With Iowa voters focused on high-profile gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, let's take at another statewide race on the ballot: Iowa Attorney General. The attorney general is a lawyer elected to represent the state in legal proceedings and provide legal advice to the state government. This...
Iowans to vote on gun rights amendment on Nov. 8
For Iowan and Council Bluffs resident Cole Button, guns play a big role in his life. He uses them for many reasons besides recreation.
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Iowa Poll: Iowans Still Support Being First In The Nation, But Support Is Down
(Undated) The latest Iowa Poll shows most Iowans still support the state’s caucuses being first in the nation, but there’s less support than usual. The Des Moines Register says 53 percent of Iowans say it would be best for Iowa to stay first in the nation. Twenty-six percent say it should be another state and 21 percent say they don’t know. Nearly 70 percent of people polled back in February said they thought Iowa should continue going first. The poll has a margin of error of three-and-a-half percent.
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
Iowa Sheriffs split on gun amendment
A new report from the Iowa Cancer Registry shows Black women have a 40 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women. Increase of fentanyl worrying drug abuse advocates and state officials. Updated: 5 hours ago. An increase in fentanyl is worrying eastern Iowa drug abuse...
One Iowan expresses concern for 'fetal heartbeat' law through firsthand experience
DES MOINES — Four months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, an Iowa judge will take another look at the so-called 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa, passed four years ago. The courts blocked it from going into effect but Governor Reynolds is trying to get them...
Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
Iowa Youth Straw Poll Favors Incumbents
(Des Moines) Early results for in the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Polls are favoring incumbents. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says more than 13-thousand students in Iowa K-12 schools cast ballots for U-S House and Senate as well as the governor’s race. As of late yesterday afternoon, Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear [[ duh-ZHEER ]] 61- to 30-percent, with Libertarian Rick Stewart getting nine-percent of the youth vote. In Iowa’s U-S Senate race Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Michael Franken 62- to 38-percent. The Secretary of State’s office says Iowa Youth Straw Poll numbers will updated tomorrow.
Navigator files for pipeline permit to Iowa Utilities Board despite ongoing lawsuits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The company behind a second major proposed carbon-capture pipeline is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to build the project. Navigator CO2 ventures' official filing for the Heartland Greenway Pipeline envisions a more than $3 billion project. It would stretch for 1,300 miles across...
