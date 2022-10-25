Death. Taxes. The sun rising in the East. FedEx Corp. and UPS Inc. taking nearly identical pricing actions as the new year begins. The fourth of those immutable laws reared its head again on Friday when UPS (NYSE: UPS) imposed a 6.9% general rate increase (GRI) for 2023, the largest such year-over-year hike in its history. The move came less than a month after FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had announced the exact same increase, also the largest in its history. UPS’ GRI takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx change.

