Charlotte, NC

TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai likely to miss rest of season with back injury

Lions starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on injured reserve shortly after Detroit finalized its initial 53-man roster with little-to-no information as to why. Soon after, it was revealed that back issues had been ailing the seven-year veteran, leading to back surgery that pointed toward a lengthy absence. Head coach Dan Campbell gave an update recently, claiming that Vaitai’s odds of returning this season are “very slim to none right now,” according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

