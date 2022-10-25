Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Mike Florio: If the Browns lose Monday night, they'll probably move on from Kareem Hunt
Are the Browns actively shopping Kareem Hunt as the trade deadline approaches? Mike Florio says if the Browns lose to the Bengals in MNF, they could move on from Hunt. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Broncos owner Greg Penner echoes Nathaniel Hackett support
Sunday’s game in London will provide Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett with another opportunity to quell concerns about his job status. General manager George Paton spoke in favor of keeping the rookie HC in his post yesterday; one of the team’s owners echoed that sentiment when speaking publicly today.
Broncos LB Bradley Chubb to cost Day 2 draft picks to acquire?
Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb have become two of this year’s top trade candidates. Jeudy is contracted beyond 2022, with a possible fifth-year option pickup opening the door to the deal running through 2024. But Chubb is in a walk year. He may be more likely to be moved.
ESPN
'Loveable' PJ Walker gives Panthers something to feel good about for a change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – PJ Walker stood alone in front of his locker on Sunday, the game ball in one hand and a cell phone in the other, while a crowd of reporters gathered around Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson a few feet away. As the 5-foot-11 quarterback slid a...
Broncos GM talks Nathaniel Hackett's status, Russell Wilson's extension
Nathaniel Hackett‘s first seven games as Broncos head coach have generated considerable attention. The ex-Packers OC’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense has produced eye-popping numbers in third-quarter scoring (three points) and red zone production (23% touchdown rate), leading to Denver’s unexpected 2-5 start. Questions about Hackett even finishing his...
Report: Bears to trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles
After holding onto Robert Quinn during the initial months of their rebuild, the Bears have found a taker for his contract. The Eagles are acquiring Quinn, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com report. Quinn, 32, is in the third season of his five-year, $70M deal. The Eagles lost Derek...
Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai likely to miss rest of season with back injury
Lions starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on injured reserve shortly after Detroit finalized its initial 53-man roster with little-to-no information as to why. Soon after, it was revealed that back issues had been ailing the seven-year veteran, leading to back surgery that pointed toward a lengthy absence. Head coach Dan Campbell gave an update recently, claiming that Vaitai’s odds of returning this season are “very slim to none right now,” according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Browns lead NFL in cap space by wide margin ahead of trade deadline
Days away from this year’s trade deadline (3pm CT, Nov. 1), a few teams have made some in-season moves to bolster their rosters. Several squads have also restructured contracts this season to create additional space. That extra room will matter as most teams will consider adding or subtracting costs before Tuesday’s deadline.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 1