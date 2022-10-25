Read full article on original website
SFGate
See Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform ‘Encanto’ Songs for the First Time on ‘Fallon’
Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a medley of the Encanto songs he wrote for the first time Friday with an assist from Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. After listing the soundtrack’s accomplishments — including how “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is “the biggest Disney song of all time” — Fallon asked Miranda if he ever actually sang the tracks live. “I never have,” Miranda admitted.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
From "House of the Dragon" to "Yellowjackets," here are 7 last-minute couples costume ideas
As a Halloween-lover, I've had various responses from my actual lovers over the years about dressing up for the holiday, ranging from the partner who superglued hundreds of leaves to a suit to the one who grudgingly put on a T-shirt that read, "This is my costume" to now, where my partner will happily wear whatever as long as I decide.
Stephen Grossman, longtime ‘Newhart’ producer, dead at 76
Stephen Grossman, who was coordinating producer on the television series “Newhart” during its eight-year run, died Thursday. He was 76. Grossman died of complications from COVID-19, Variety reported. The veteran producer, whose career spanned 35 years in the entertainment industry, produced all 184 episodes of “Newhart” from 1982...
A Viral TikTok Theory Said The Best Chinese Restaurants Are Always Rated 3.5 Stars On Yelp, So I Tested The Theory To Judge How Legit It Is
Freddie Wong's 3.5-star Chinese restaurant theory is quite compelling.
