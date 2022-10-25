ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

See Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform ‘Encanto’ Songs for the First Time on ‘Fallon’

Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a medley of the Encanto songs he wrote for the first time Friday with an assist from Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. After listing the soundtrack’s accomplishments — including how “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is “the biggest Disney song of all time” — Fallon asked Miranda if he ever actually sang the tracks live. “I never have,” Miranda admitted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy