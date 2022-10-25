Read full article on original website
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
Portland-area schools deploy extra efforts as test results peg Oregon’s academic slide as among worst in nation
Some Oregon schools have added more hours of math instruction, offered teachers more training or switched to what they say are more effective math textbooks or reading series as they strive to make up for learning lost during the pandemic. Districts are showing varying levels of readiness, however, to help...
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
Readers respond: Limit gun magazine size
If a person in Oregon wants to shoot a deer or elk, the magazine on their rifle can contain no more than 5 cartridges. However, if a person in Oregon wants to shoot up a classroom, church, synagogue or mosque, Oregon provides no limit on the size of the assault rifle’s magazine. It’s time to stop this insanity. Let’s protect our school children and worshippers. Vote yes on Measure 114 and limit the size of the magazine. Mike Sands, Portland.
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
Southern Oregon, northern California no exception to national decline in test scores
Southern Oregon — The National Report Card is out, and schools across the country are failing to make the grade. According to a national assessment, fourth and eighth-graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math over the past three years, showing the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on America’s children.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
Oregon Students Walk Out for Gun Control
PORTLAND, Ore. —Hundreds of students staged a walkout across Oregon, to show support for what could become the nation’s strictest gun control law. Two high school students died in a St. Louis shooting Monday. Last week two students were injured in a shooting outside of Portland’s Jefferson high school. Luke Hendrickson tells news partner KGW that’s why he joined a couple hundred Grant High School students, walking out at 1:14 Tuesday, showing support for measure 114. “It’s time we get something in our Oregon legislation that addresses gun violence.” Henderickson is the co-president of the Grant School Students For Gun Law Reform club. “Recent shootings have emphasized the need for a measure like this,” he said.
Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint
A Republican political operative is asking the Oregon secretary of state to investigate whether a Democratic candidate is falsely claiming to live with his parents to get elected. The post Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun
Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said. The post Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun appeared first on KTVZ.
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
