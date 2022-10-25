Read full article on original website
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter — until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people. The organization...
Halloween weekend forecast: Mild temperatures, possible rain on Monday
Halloween is on Monday this year, but many towns and cities in our region will be holding scheduled trick-or-treating events on Saturday and Sunday. NBC5 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski says we can expect to see unseasonably mild temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.
What to do with your leaves as we transition from fall to winter lawns
It's that time of the year to start preparing to make the transition from a fall to winter lawn. However, one major obstacle might be preventing that: leaves scattered all around. Josh Kelley, Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation solid waste program manager, says the best way to remove those leaves...
Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/28/22
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Section VII high school football playoffs kicked off this weekend, with the start of semifinal matchups. In the Class B semifinals, Beekmantown High School cruised to a 55-28 win over Plattsburgh High School. Beekmantown sophomore Louis Sweemor had a four-touchdown performance with an interception on the defensive side of the ball as well. Beekmantown advances to play undefeated Peru High School in the Class B championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
Vermont mom shares her son's experience as RSV infections are on the rise
Vt. — As cold and flu season picks up, there is another virus you need to watch out for, especially if you have young kids. What often looks like a cold could be respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is on the rise across the nation. UVM Children's...
Cancer "Convergence" Conference hopes to inspire next generation of learners
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The annual Cancer "Convergence" Conference looks to provide a sneak peek at the future of cancer research while inspiring the next generation of students in Vermont. The national cancer research event, which is sponsored by the University of Vermont and UVM Cancer Center, focuses on the...
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
UVM announces fifth year of tuition freeze and free tuition incentive for some Vermont students
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont made a historic announcement on Friday, which will make getting a college education more affordable for thousands of Vermont families. The university announced a new program called UVM Promise, which guarantees full tuition scholarships to admitted students living in households making up...
Union representing Vermont correction officers voices displeasure with working conditions
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont State Employees’ Association, VSEA, represents around 800 corrections, probation and parole officers as well as some of the administration staff for the Vermont Department of Corrections. They’re unhappy with how short-staffed the department is and how many hours they’re working because of it.
Friday Night Fever: Vermont Edition 2022 Playdowns 10/28/22
ESSEX, Vt. — The lights became a little brighter on the most recent edition of Friday Night Fever, as Vermont begins postseason play begins, meaning it's win or go home. No. 4 Essex Hornets earned a home playoff game and welcomed in No. 5 St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers in MyNBC5's game of the week. Noah Cierzan and Jack Main bring you highlights and updates from around the whole state, as teams prepare for a run at the state championship!
Plattsburgh High School boys soccer shuts out Beekmantown 4-0 in Class B Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Quick scoring and strong defense helped lead Plattsburgh High School boys' soccer to a 4-0 shutout win over Beekmantown High School for the Section VII Class B championship. With less than 20 minutes into the contest, Plattsburgh senior forward Momin Khan scored the first two points...
Saranac Central High School girls' soccer finishes Section VII undefeated, after taking Section VII Class B title
SARANAC, N.Y. — A 2-1 win for Saranac Central High School girls' soccer over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship led an impressive undefeated season in Section VII conference play of 16-0. "All of us are over and beyond with excitement," said Saranac Central senior Sydney Myers. "We could not be more happy and honestly I would not have wanted to win with any other group of girls."
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
Kayla Montgomery's attorney, New Hampshire prosecutors discussing possible plea deal
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plea deal discussions are underway between state prosecutors and the defense attorney for the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for Wednesday afternoon's hearing, which was originally scheduled as a dispositional conference and...
