ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Halloween weekend forecast: Mild temperatures, possible rain on Monday

Halloween is on Monday this year, but many towns and cities in our region will be holding scheduled trick-or-treating events on Saturday and Sunday. NBC5 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski says we can expect to see unseasonably mild temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

What to do with your leaves as we transition from fall to winter lawns

It's that time of the year to start preparing to make the transition from a fall to winter lawn. However, one major obstacle might be preventing that: leaves scattered all around. Josh Kelley, Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation solid waste program manager, says the best way to remove those leaves...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/28/22

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Section VII high school football playoffs kicked off this weekend, with the start of semifinal matchups. In the Class B semifinals, Beekmantown High School cruised to a 55-28 win over Plattsburgh High School. Beekmantown sophomore Louis Sweemor had a four-touchdown performance with an interception on the defensive side of the ball as well. Beekmantown advances to play undefeated Peru High School in the Class B championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
WEST CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: Vermont Edition 2022 Playdowns 10/28/22

ESSEX, Vt. — The lights became a little brighter on the most recent edition of Friday Night Fever, as Vermont begins postseason play begins, meaning it's win or go home. No. 4 Essex Hornets earned a home playoff game and welcomed in No. 5 St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers in MyNBC5's game of the week. Noah Cierzan and Jack Main bring you highlights and updates from around the whole state, as teams prepare for a run at the state championship!
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Saranac Central High School girls' soccer finishes Section VII undefeated, after taking Section VII Class B title

SARANAC, N.Y. — A 2-1 win for Saranac Central High School girls' soccer over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship led an impressive undefeated season in Section VII conference play of 16-0. "All of us are over and beyond with excitement," said Saranac Central senior Sydney Myers. "We could not be more happy and honestly I would not have wanted to win with any other group of girls."
SARANAC, NY
mynbc5.com

Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy