Siberian ginger
3d ago
Ok, so just let the first burn? Idiots. Fires cause more damage than my SUV and millions of others. But y’all just want to sue left and right, or actually just right.
Reply
6
MaryAnne Procter
3d ago
Really sad can’t even put out fires without something wrong with what they use or how they use it!!
Reply
14
Mikey Degraaf
3d ago
so let everything burn let people lose property and much more let wildlife die or put the fire out 🤔 think people should just let people do there Jobs and thank these men and women for doing this job in the air or Boots on the ground thank you 🧑🚒🚒🚑🚓🚁✈️
Reply
4
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
KVAL
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
northeastoregonnow.com
Oregon Natural Gas Providers Raising Residential Rates Up to 25% This Fall
Oregonians relying on natural gas for home heating and cooking will be paying significantly more this winter. On Nov. 1, NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas utility, will raise residential rates about 14%, and then another 11% in March, affecting about 600,000 people. Avista will increase gas rates for its 105,000 residential customers by about 18% in November, and Cascade Natural’s 75,000 residential customers will see about a 25% rise next month, according to analysis from the Citizens’ Utility Board and the Public Utilities Commission. The commission is a governor-appointed group of three who regulate the rates charged by private electric and natural gas utilities, and the board is a watchdog group made up of 15 members appointed from each of Oregon’s congressional districts.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
klcc.org
Two perspectives on Measure 113, which aims to curb legislative walkouts in Salem
This November, Oregon voters will decide the fate of four statewide ballot measures, including Measure 113. If passed, the measure would bar state lawmakers from holding office after their current term expires if they have 10 or more unexcused absences from legislative sessions in the House or Senate. The measure would restrict the ability of lawmakers to stage walkouts to delay or block the passage of bills they oppose since the state constitution requires two-thirds of a chamber’s lawmakers to be present to conduct business.
KDRV
New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
KDRV
FireWatch: U.S. Forest Service Chief denounces Oregon Sheriff's arrest of USFS staff member
SALEM, Ore. -- The head of the U.S. Forest Service is challenging an Oregon sheriff's arrest of a Forest Service staff member. Randy Moore is chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and he said today the arrest was highly inappropriate under the circumstances. Moore has denounced the arrest of Forest Service "burn boss" Rick Snodgrass this month.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Food Bank Announce $2.6 million Investment in Local Food Purchases
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Department of Human Services) The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Oregon Food Bank (OFB) today announced a $2.6 million investment in anti-hunger efforts through local food purchases. Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, the grant will significantly expand the food bank’s Community Grower Support Fund — investing in historically underserved producers while also addressing rising food insecurity in urban, rural and remote communities that have faced disproportionate hunger and poverty for generations.
Readers respond: Measure 114 targets law-abiding citizens
The main problem with the “Reduction of Gun Violence Act” – Ballot Measure 114 – is it doesn’t address violent crime. That’s because it ignores criminals who break the law and instead penalizes law-abiding citizens. A recent survey commissioned by the Oregon District Attorneys Association revealed 55% of Oregonians feel less safe than they did just two years ago. It’s easy to understand why. Oregon courts and elected officials continue releasing criminals back onto the streets while passing new legislation that only restricts the rights of good people who need to be able to defend themselves.
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
klcc.org
Labor shortages close Kansas nursing homes
An alarming shortage of caregivers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities is finally beginning to ease in some parts of the country. But in other regions, it's still critical. For example, in Kansas, over half of the state's nursing homes are experiencing a worker shortage, more than twice the national average. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports.
