State announces $2 million grant to aid in demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center
MANSFIELD -- The demolition of the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side may soon go forward, primarily funded through a $2 million state grant. The state announced Friday that the Richland County Land Bank has been awarded $2,077,500 in new demolition grants, part of the $500 million statewide for demolition and brownfield remediation set aside in the two-year state budget.
Liberty Center gives Port Clinton the business
Liberty Center gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Port Clinton 61-20 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Liberty Center opened with a 14-6 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.
Cleveland Heights catches fast wind, sails away from Lorain
Cleveland Heights broke to an early lead and topped Lorain 70-6 at Cleveland Heights High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Recently on October 14, Cleveland Heights squared off with Akron St Vincent - St Mary in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Aurora delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian
Aurora found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 27-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Tough to find an edge early, Aurora and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Lucas voters to decide on $30.1 million new school bond issue
LUCAS — Voters in the Lucas Local School District will decide the fate of a $30.1 million bond issue Nov. 8. If approved, the 37-year, 12-mill bond issue would cost taxpayers $420 per year for every $100,000 of property value.
West Jefferson rides to cruise-control win over Newcomerstown
West Jefferson showed top form to dominate Newcomerstown during a 49-14 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. West Jefferson opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newcomerstown through the first quarter.
North Canton Hoover shoots past Pataskala Licking Heights with early burst
North Canton Hoover scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 38-7 win over Pataskala Licking Heights in Ohio high school football action on October 28. The first quarter gave North Canton Hoover a 14-0 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.
Dalton thumps North Jackson Jackson-Milton in punishing decision
Dalton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed North Jackson Jackson-Milton 62-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on October 14, North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off with New Middletown Springfield Local in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Clean sheet: Rocky River Lutheran West doesn't allow Toledo Scott a point
Defense dominated as Rocky River Lutheran West pitched a 31-0 shutout of Toledo Scott in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. The first quarter gave Rocky River Lutheran West a 7-0 lead over Toledo Scott.
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union
Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
New Albany takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Westerville North
New Albany tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Westerville North 49-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. The first quarter gave New Albany a 21-0 lead over Westerville North.
Sunbury Big Walnut ends the party for Uniontown Green
Sunbury Big Walnut put together a victorious gameplan to stop Uniontown Green 35-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Take a seat: Delphos St. John's owns Arlington in huge victory
Delphos St. John's dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-24 win over Arlington in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Delphos St. John's and Arlington fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Avon Lake blankets Sylvania Southview with swarming defensive effort
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Avon Lake stopped Sylvania Southview to the tune of a 26-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on October 28. Avon Lake moved in front of Sylvania Southview 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
Tiffin Columbian pours it on Rocky River
Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Rocky River, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.
No quarter given: Mogadore puts down Ravenna Southeast
Mogadore showed it had the juice to douse Ravenna Southeast in a points barrage during a 48-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-14 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
Marysville handles stress test to best Dublin Coffman
Marysville derailed Dublin Coffman's hopes after a 28-24 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Westerville South triumphs in strong showing over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Westerville South unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 34-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Westerville South a 6-0 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.
