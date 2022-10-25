MANSFIELD -- The demolition of the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side may soon go forward, primarily funded through a $2 million state grant. The state announced Friday that the Richland County Land Bank has been awarded $2,077,500 in new demolition grants, part of the $500 million statewide for demolition and brownfield remediation set aside in the two-year state budget.

