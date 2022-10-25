ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

State announces $2 million grant to aid in demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center

MANSFIELD -- The demolition of the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side may soon go forward, primarily funded through a $2 million state grant. The state announced Friday that the Richland County Land Bank has been awarded $2,077,500 in new demolition grants, part of the $500 million statewide for demolition and brownfield remediation set aside in the two-year state budget.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Liberty Center gives Port Clinton the business

Liberty Center gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Port Clinton 61-20 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Liberty Center opened with a 14-6 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Cleveland Heights catches fast wind, sails away from Lorain

Cleveland Heights broke to an early lead and topped Lorain 70-6 at Cleveland Heights High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Recently on October 14, Cleveland Heights squared off with Akron St Vincent - St Mary in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Dalton thumps North Jackson Jackson-Milton in punishing decision

Dalton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed North Jackson Jackson-Milton 62-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on October 14, North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off with New Middletown Springfield Local in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DALTON, OH
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union

Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
Sunbury Big Walnut ends the party for Uniontown Green

Sunbury Big Walnut put together a victorious gameplan to stop Uniontown Green 35-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
UNIONTOWN, OH
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Tiffin Columbian pours it on Rocky River

Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Rocky River, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
No quarter given: Mogadore puts down Ravenna Southeast

Mogadore showed it had the juice to douse Ravenna Southeast in a points barrage during a 48-21 win for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-14 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
MOGADORE, OH
Marysville handles stress test to best Dublin Coffman

Marysville derailed Dublin Coffman's hopes after a 28-24 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
MARYSVILLE, OH

