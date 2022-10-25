ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vitality key to health, Americans not thriving, study says

Vitality is a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement. However, according to new research from Bloomfield-Conn.-based Cigna and Washington, D.C.-based Morning Consult, most Americans do not have high vitality. In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers attempt to measure personal vitality and how it influences overall health and productivity....
Family members essential to care in nursing homes, study says

Limiting or prohibiting visitors at nursing homes caused life-changing challenges for nursing home residents and their loved ones, according to University at Buffalo (N.Y.) researchers. The researchers found family members wanted to actively participate in their loved ones' lives during the pandemic but were not allowed to, which affected nursing...
6 negative effects of leaving physicians out of the supply chain

From fall 2020 to the present, the costs for some of the most critical elements (e.g., resins, cotton and metals) in the medical supplies and devices that hospitals and health systems use daily all soared in excess of 30 percent, in parallel with rising foundational costs like shipping freight and energy. Healthcare organizations’ drug expenses spiked, too, until by the end of last year they were 28 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Monkeypox tied to severe outcomes in HIV patients: CDC

A majority of patients hospitalized with monkeypox in the U.S. had weakened immune systems, often from HIV, an Oct. 26 CDC report found. CDC researchers analyzed data on 57 patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox symptoms between Aug. 10 and Oct. 10. Eighty-two percent of patients had AIDS, and 68 percent were Black. Thirteen percent were experiencing homelessness.
Cancer deaths continue to decline while diagnoses hold

Cancer death rates decreased by 2.1 percent each year from 2015 to 2019 even as the number of diagnoses remained the same or increased, according to National Cancer Institute researchers. The study, published in Cancer on Oct. 27, found the decrease in deaths was largely driven by a steep decline...
Amid early RSV surge, treatment options remain limited

Besides one preventive drug that can only be prescribed in some cases, there are no FDA-approved treatments for respiratory syncytial virus — which leaves healthcare workers with limited treatment options. Nationwide, hospitals are reporting capacity strains because of an earlier-than-expected flu season and a spike in RSV cases. The...
Viewpoint: Aggressive medical debt collection should be a 'never event'

Aggressively collecting medical debt should join the list of medical "never events," like leaving a sponge inside a patient or operating on the wrong limb, an Oct. 27 JAMA Forum article argues. The opinion piece was written by Dave Chokshi, MD, senior scholar at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health...
Price uncertainty deters 35% of Americans from seeking care, study finds

Thirty-five percent of Americans surveyed said they would be deterred from seeking care for themselves if they were unaware of pricing for necessary care or services, according to an Oct. 27 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by...
MercyOne providing neurological care through telehealth

MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center has created a new service that allows patients to receive neurological care through telehealth. The new teleneurological services will be available through inpatient rounding, where physicians visit patients' rooms and provide them with remote access to a neurological specialist for an assessment to diagnose, treat or manage conditions affecting the brain, according to an Oct. 25 press release from MercyOne.
Healthcare operating costs rising almost everywhere, report says

Operating costs in healthcare centers and hospitals across the country are rising amid inflationary pressures, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption, and such locations are going to have to continue implementing measures to help mitigate the highly challenging situation, according to a report from the Medical Group Management Association. While...
Employer cost for average family premiums more than $22K, study says

Premiums for employer-sponsored family health insurance in the U.S. average $22,463, according to an Oct. 27 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The 2022 Benchmark Kaiser Family Foundation Health Benefits Survey included interviews with 2,188 non-federal public and private firms. Researchers found that worker contributions average $6,106 toward the family premium cost, with employers paying the rest, according to the report. For workers with an annual deductible for single coverage, the average is $1,763.
Healthcare remains 'lucrative target' for cyberattackers, study says

Sixty-one percent of healthcare organizations say they've suffered a cyberattack on their cloud infrastructure in the past year, and the vast majority say these IT incidents hurt them financially, according to a study by cybersecurity vendor Netwrix. "The healthcare sector is a lucrative target for attackers because the chances of...
Mass General breaks ground on new clinical care facility

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital has begun construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus. The new facility will be 1.5 million square feet and house the hospital's cancer and heart centers. It will have two inpatient towers with 482 inpatient beds total, according to an Oct. 28 news release.
Pharmacy's most pressing issue: a technician shortage

At a recent event for community and locally owned pharmacies, William Schimmel, executive director and CEO of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, said people were approaching him and asking for "magic" while seeking more technicians. There isn't national data tracking the shortage of pharmacy technicians, but "I don't go anywhere...
Hospitals, health systems among industries with lowest promotion rates

Hospitals and health systems are among the five industries with the lowest promotion rates, according to an Oct. 26 analysis from LinkedIn. LinkedIn's economic graph team identified promotion rates by analyzing more than 140 million active LinkedIn profiles in the United States across 20 industries. The team found that hospitals...
Joint Commission creates Health Care Equity Resource Center

The Joint Commission has created a Health Care Equity Resource Center to help hospitals achieve safer, more equitable care, the organization said Oct. 26. The resource center — which offers toolkits, hospital case studies and evidence-based interventions — aims to help hospitals standardize processes to identify and address healthcare disparities.
Hospitals report 300% increase in RSV cases

A surge in respiratory syncytial virus is putting severe strain on children's hospitals nationwide. Hospitals first began seeing the unseasonable RSV rise in August. Now, many are reporting a case increase of over 300 percent compared to last month. On Sept. 8, CDC data shows the nation's RSV positivity rate...
October 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise. Four major for-profit hospital operators saw profits decline in the second quarter of 2022. 52 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy...
