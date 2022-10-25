ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Women’s Hockey: #2 Gophers Head to #1 Ohio State

The #2 ranked Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team will get their first tough test of the season this weekend as they head to Columbus for a road series against the defending NCAA Champions and #1 ranked team in the nation in Ohio State. The Gophers have struggled against the Buckeyes since former Gopher star and assistant coach Nadine Muzerall took over as the Buckeyes coach six seasons ago, and will need to see if they can find some way to get through OSU if they once again want to get the the top of the mountain.
COLUMBUS, OH
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Hockey: #1 Gophers Open Big Ten Play at Ohio State

After a hard-fought pair of rivalry overtime games last weekend, the #1 ranked Minnesota Gophers now leave behind the non-conference schedule for a few weeks. Minnesota opens Big Ten play this weekend in Columbus against #11 Ohio State, in an arena where Minnesota has faired well in the recent past. Hopefully they can keep it up this weekend and get a jump in the conference race.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Oars in Enemy Waters - Q&A with On The Banks

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3), we were able to connect with Greg Patuto, managing editor of On The Banks, and he was kind enough to field our questions. The Daily Gopher: Rutgers parted ways with their offensive coordinator...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football vs. Rutgers: Staff Predictions

Here are our predictions standings as we head into the home stretch of the season:. 1. wildcat00 (6-1) T-2. Blake Ruane (5-2) T-2. GoAUpher (5-2) T-2. gopherguy05 (5-2) T-2. mowe0018 (5-2) T-2. Ustreet (5-2) T-2. WhiteSpeedReceiver (5-2) T-8. HipsterGopher (4-3) T-8. zipsofakron (4-3) The Predictions:. This Week’s Thoughts:. Blake:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.10: Things are going great /sarcasm

Hey there Gophers fans. Are you as happy as we are? Things sure are going great, so let’s talk about them. Football things? Great. Super. Neato. We’ve got the loss to Penn State. We’ve got a prediction from Blake that Minnesota will lose to a rutger. One of us is SUPER EXCITED (not) about the 2023 schedule already, which feels unnecessary in October of 2022 but that’s how happy everyone is right now. And yes, we know things aren’t negative in hockey, volleyball, and soccer and we talk about those good things too, but we’re only human.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

