The #2 ranked Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team will get their first tough test of the season this weekend as they head to Columbus for a road series against the defending NCAA Champions and #1 ranked team in the nation in Ohio State. The Gophers have struggled against the Buckeyes since former Gopher star and assistant coach Nadine Muzerall took over as the Buckeyes coach six seasons ago, and will need to see if they can find some way to get through OSU if they once again want to get the the top of the mountain.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO