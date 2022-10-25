Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
KATU.com
Oregon Democratic candidates court younger voters as election day approaches
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and candidates are making their final push to drive Oregon voters to return their ballots. KATU's political analyst Jim Moore says one of the groups candidates are courting right now are younger voters. He noted that particularly Democrats are organizing campaign rallies meant to drive up the progressive vote.
Top takeaways from the Hardesty-Gonzalez debate
Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN News ahead of the November general election. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council.
FiveThirtyEight
Could A Republican Really Win The Oregon Governor’s Race?
Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.
klcc.org
Two perspectives on Measure 113, which aims to curb legislative walkouts in Salem
This November, Oregon voters will decide the fate of four statewide ballot measures, including Measure 113. If passed, the measure would bar state lawmakers from holding office after their current term expires if they have 10 or more unexcused absences from legislative sessions in the House or Senate. The measure would restrict the ability of lawmakers to stage walkouts to delay or block the passage of bills they oppose since the state constitution requires two-thirds of a chamber’s lawmakers to be present to conduct business.
klcc.org
As Bernie Sanders rallies support for Oregon's Democratic ticket, voters speak their minds about midterm issues
Well over 1,100 people gathered in Eugene Thursday for a “Get out the vote!” rally for Democrats, featuring Independent senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. KLCC checked in with some people the crowd on what’s weighing on their minds ahead of the midterm elections next month. “Tina Kotek...
opb.org
All Oregon voters should have their ballots by now
All registered voters in Oregon should have received their ballots in the mail by now. Those who have their ballots must be sure to get them turned in or postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, in order to have their votes counted. Multnomah County Elections Director Tim...
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
WWEEK
GOP Legislative Spending Has Oregon Democrats Worried Enough to Call in National Money
Oregon House and Senate Democrats are doing something this year they haven’t had to do for most of the past decade: call for significant support from Washington, D.C. Today, FuturePac, the House Democrats’ campaign arm, disclosed a $400,000 contribution from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Victory Fund, and the Senate Democrats reported getting $100,000 from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. (Although the two committees have similar names and the same street address, they are distinct. Both have given periodically to races in Oregon elections.)
Phil Knight makes another donation to Republican Christine Drazan’s campaign
Nike co-founder Phil Knight made another significant contribution to the Oregon governor’s race Tuesday when he donated $500,000 to Republican candidate Christine Drazan.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
LETTERS: Is it time for change in Oregon?
The Nov. 8 election is on News-Times readers' minds. See what they have to say in our weekly mailbag.Change course to fix Oregon's problems We have a few problems. The number of violent crimes in Portland increased 38% in 2021 according to FBI data, overdose deaths have increased by 41% since the legalization of heroin. During the summer of 2020, our Democrat leadership allowed 100 nights of unimpeded rioting in the streets, destroying businesses, injuring Oregonians and tourists. Our taxes are high. Our electric grid is unreliable and our forests have been mismanaged for years, allowing undergrowth and deadwood to...
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Readers respond: Johnson’s cross-partisan appeal
The three of us come from three different areas of the state. We are of three different political affiliations: one Democrat, one Republican and one non-affiliated. But the three of us agree that Betsy Johnson is the best choice for Oregon governor. Our reasons are simple. Betsy is the one candidate who can effectively work across party lines, with blunt honesty and determination. She will tame the bureaucracy to tackle the tough issues of housing and homelessness. Betsy is the one candidate who will advocate for both public safety and for public defense services. She is the one candidate with strong relationships and credibility in Oregon’s urban and rural communities. Betsy has the grit and sheer determination that it will take to get Oregon back on the right track. She is who we want, and Betsy Johnson is who we need to govern all of Oregon.
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
Comments / 8