The three of us come from three different areas of the state. We are of three different political affiliations: one Democrat, one Republican and one non-affiliated. But the three of us agree that Betsy Johnson is the best choice for Oregon governor. Our reasons are simple. Betsy is the one candidate who can effectively work across party lines, with blunt honesty and determination. She will tame the bureaucracy to tackle the tough issues of housing and homelessness. Betsy is the one candidate who will advocate for both public safety and for public defense services. She is the one candidate with strong relationships and credibility in Oregon’s urban and rural communities. Betsy has the grit and sheer determination that it will take to get Oregon back on the right track. She is who we want, and Betsy Johnson is who we need to govern all of Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO