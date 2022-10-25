ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Thousands cast ballots as early voting heats up

By Michelle Quesada
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG4LT_0imHa23j00

Tuesday was the second day of early voting in Palm Beach County for the midterm elections.

More than 15,000 people have already cast their ballot in Palm Beach County with more than half of those votes occurring Tuesday.

WPTV was curious if Monday's gubernatorial debate sparked more people to head to the polls Tuesday.

Some Palm Beach County residents went to bed last night already knowing how they would start their day.

RELATED: WPTV Voter Information Guide

"I don't need to watch the debate. Sometimes people need a debate so they can make up their mind," Adina Jefferson, who voted Tuesday, said. "The debate sways people if they're indecisive. If you already made a decision, it doesn't make a difference what the person says."

WPTV
Adina Jefferson was among those who have already voted early in Palm Beach County.

Jefferson said voting makes her feel "relieved."

Also, more than 130,000 mail-in ballots have been returned in the county out of 350,000 mailed out.

So far there have been no lines at most voting locations in Palm Beach County, but Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link believes that will pick up this weekend.

RELATED: Understanding Florida's constitutional amendment questions

Sartory Link said early voting is going smoothly.

WPTV
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says there have been no reports of problems during the first two days of early voting.

"I would say the only issue is I'd love to have more people," Sartory Link said. "We have sites that have no wait whatsoever."

With just over one million active eligible voters in Palm Beach County, the turnout so far is 14 percent.

Many like Courtney Earl prefer to vote in person on Election Day but not because he's still deciding.

"I think a lot of people already have their minds made up," Earl said.

RELATED: What issues are most important to Florida voters?

WPTV
Courtney Earl said he won't vote until Election Day but has already made up his mind.

No matter when you cast your ballot, most people agree the important part is voting by or on Election Day.

"At least we did something. When people complain, I say, 'If you didn't vote, hush up,'" Jefferson said.

Twenty-one early voting locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Palm Beach County. You can also make an online appointment at any of those locations.

Early voting is also underway in St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

Martin County's early voting begins Wednesday and Okeechobee County begins Saturday.

Active Florida Registered Voters by County
Infogram

