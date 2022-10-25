Police had a little hashtag Halloween fun when they posted about a suspect crashing into a Mississippi convenience store Tuesday morning. Columbia Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect captured on surveillance video. The man reportedly crashed his car into the front of the store and then proceeded to loot the store. Evidently, the suspect left an orange Halloween Croc behind at the scene and officers want to return it.

COLUMBIA, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO