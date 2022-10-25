Richard Maher of Grafton formerly of Port Washington passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Sheboygan. He was 75 years old. He was born in Milwaukee on March 21, 1947, son of John and Ermae (nee Borchardt) Maher. Rich grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in 1965. After high school, he served his country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1969.

