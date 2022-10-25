Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It was a clean sweep,’ former DA Bucher says of verdict
WAUKESHA — The verdict in the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens with an SUV during the Waukesha Christmas Parade, was not surprising to defense attorney and former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher. Brooks earlier withdrew his request for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
Greater Milwaukee Today
DA Opper speaks at press conference following Brooks verdict
WAUKESHA — District Attorney Sue Opper said Wednesday afternoon the prosecutors and investigators drew inspiration from the people they serve as they investigated and brought the case against Darrell Brooks, Jr., who was convicted today of all 76 counts against him. "Once that car went through and everybody had...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Committee hears options for Samaritan’s future, proposes another
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee held their first meeting to explore the options for the Samaritan Health Center’s future on Wednesday. The committee, comprising County Board Chairman Jeff Schleif and Supervisors Christopher Bossert, Linda Gurath, James Burg, Jodi Schulteis and Tony Thoma, named Gurath as chair, by a 4-1 vote, and Thoma as vice-chair, 3-2. Samaritan Campus Administrator Matt Furno then described the dilemmas facing today’s senior care industry.
Greater Milwaukee Today
McAleer was a mentor to many
DELAFIELD — Former Delafield Mayor Edmond “Ed” McAleer, 75, died on Sunday after over a three-year battle with GI junction carcinoma. Described as a good listener, extremely wise and a great mentor, McAleer left his mark while serving the city for 14 years. McAleer was mayor from...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gail Elizabeth (Hamula) Gross
Gail Elizabeth (Hamula) Gross age 66 of West Bend went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at Cedar Community Home Health and Hospice. Gail was born October 26, 1955, in San Antonio, Texas to Ruth (Schenk) and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton apartment proposals get mixed reviews
GRAFTON — Two concept plans for large-scale multifamily developments came to the village of Grafton this week, with the complex planned for a Highway 60 parcel causing significant concerns about the size and impacts it could have. The Plan Commission met Tuesday evening and took up several items, including...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fine for students vaping, having nicotine jumps from $155 to $565
MUSKEGO — The city has increased the fine for students possessing vaping or nicotine products from $155 to $565, which started on Wednesday. Police Lt. Andrew Kraus said they found the number of vaping incidents at Muskego High School has risen over the past couple of years. Kraus said...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fiserv moving headquarters from Brookfield to Milwaukee
BROOKFIELD — Financial service provider Fiserv Inc. announced Thursday that it will be opening a new global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee, after being headquartered in Brookfield since 1992. The Fortune 500 company’s will lease 160,000 square feet at HUB640, 640 Vel R. Phillips Ave., in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood—12 miles...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The spookiest Halloween decorations across Waukesha County
'Tis the season of ghosts and goblins. With most cities and towns hosting trick or treating hours over the next several days, some around the county have been working hard to set up complex and spooky front yard displays to frighten those trick or treaters along the way. We asked...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
(Geneva Lou Field deceased in 2016) Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years, when he was reunited with his adoring wife, Geneva Lou (Schackman), who preceded him in death on July 8, 2016.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Barker named president of Petroleum Equipment Inc.
MILWAUKEE — Petroleum Equipment Inc. (PEI), 3950 W. Douglas Ave., named Joe Barker as the president and owner of the fourth-generation, family-owned business and leader in the Midwest petroleum and chemical storage industry for nine decades. The company has operated under continual family leadership since 1932 and focuses on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard K. Maher ‘Sarge,’ 75
Richard Maher of Grafton formerly of Port Washington passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Sheboygan. He was 75 years old. He was born in Milwaukee on March 21, 1947, son of John and Ermae (nee Borchardt) Maher. Rich grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in 1965. After high school, he served his country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1969.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Suns come up short in fourth set
WATERTOWN — The hole was too deep too early, but West Bend East made sure that state-ranked Manitowoc earned its trip to the sectional final. The Suns rallied to win the third set after dropping the first two, then saw a furious rally fall short in the fourth as Manitowoc posted a 3-1 victory in the WIAA girls volleyball sectional semifinals on Thursday night.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local shop owners help decorate Milwaukee Christmas Fantasy House for a cause
CEDARBURG — Two local business owners are helping bring the Christmas spirit to the greater Milwaukee area for the 29th annual Christmas Fantasy House, which benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. This is the second year that the owners of Birchwood Wells, Emily Wellskopf and her mother...
Greater Milwaukee Today
William J. Brannan
William Joseph Brannan, age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away on October 22, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Bill grew up in Milwaukee and spent his summers at his grandparents’ farm in Lansing, Iowa. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic grade school and graduated high school from St. John Cathedral Class of 1958. After graduation, he entered the Army and earned a Bronze Star in Korea. After, he was a union sheet metal worker for over 35 years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Orioles fall in final seconds
HARTFORD — Most football coaches believe that special teams impact a game every bit as much as the offense or defense. Friday’s WIAA Division-2 Level-2 playoff confrontation between North Shore Conference rivals Homestead and Hartford hinged on them. Homestead seniors Myles Kelly and Xavier Smith stormed through the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Here Chicky Chicky, a ’70s-inspired restaurant, now open at The Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Here Chicky Chicky, a new 1970s-inspired, fast-casual restaurant in The Corners of Brookfield, had their official soft opening on Oct. 20. The restaurant at 20340 W. Lord St., between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin, has a chicken and champagne concept with a variety of fried chicken options and a champagne vending machine.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb
Nov. 11, 1946 - October 17, 2022. Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on October 17, 2022. The daughter of the late Paul and Adela (Mueller) Heimermann, Marty was born on November 11, 1946, in Austin, Minn. Marty graduated...
Comments / 0