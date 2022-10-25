Edmonds School District leaders voted Tuesday night to approve the district’s 2022-23 school improvement plans as well as the 2022-23 Highly Capable Program plan. Each year, each school in the district is required to develop and adopt a school improvement plan or process, which is reviewed by the board. At its Oct. 25 business meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the improvement plans after months of hearing from each school about their plans for the new school year.

