Snohomish County, WA

Indian Boarding Schools presentation at Edmonds United Methodist Church Nov. 6

Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a presentation by Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor on “Indian Boarding Schools and Generational Healing: One Family’s Story” from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The free event will be in the Edmonds United Methodist Church chapel, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds. To receive...
EDMONDS, WA
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 16-22, 2022

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. 20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred. 4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen. 16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 18900 block 44th Avenue West: Items were stolen from a locker.
LYNNWOOD, WA
School board OKs school improvement plans, hears success stories from Meadowdale Middle

Edmonds School District leaders voted Tuesday night to approve the district’s 2022-23 school improvement plans as well as the 2022-23 Highly Capable Program plan. Each year, each school in the district is required to develop and adopt a school improvement plan or process, which is reviewed by the board. At its Oct. 25 business meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the improvement plans after months of hearing from each school about their plans for the new school year.
EDMONDS, WA
Mountlake Terrace HS placed on lockdown briefly Friday regarding concerns for ‘unknown individual’ — who turned out to be a student

Mountlake Terrace High School went into lockdown briefly Friday morning after an unknown male individual was seen running into the school at approximately 9:35 a.m. Later on, school officials determined the person in question was an MTHS student “who was not in classs at the time he should have been,” Principal Greg Schellenberg said in a letter to parents.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
High school sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2022

Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Brett de la Fuenta (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0 Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Milo Gasser (Mount Vernon) 6-0, 6-3 Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Overbay (Monroe) 6-4, 7-5 Singles semifinals:. Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Overbay (Monroe) 6-4, 7-5 Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Cade Strickland (Snohomish) 6-3, 6-3.
SNOHOMISH, WA

