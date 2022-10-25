Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Indian Boarding Schools presentation at Edmonds United Methodist Church Nov. 6
Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a presentation by Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor on “Indian Boarding Schools and Generational Healing: One Family’s Story” from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The free event will be in the Edmonds United Methodist Church chapel, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds. To receive...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board Nov. 1 to discuss 2023 budget, performance of public employee
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting is set to discuss quarterly financials, the 2023 facility budget and receive a key performance indicator (KPI) report. The board will also receive updates on future city planning, an executive director report and hear comments from Lynnwood City...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council reviews public safety-related budget proposals, repeals Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee
Safety was the topic of discussion Monday night as the Lynnwood City Council reviewed proposals for the city’s 2023-2024 biennium budget. Later in the meeting, the council voted again to repeal the city’s $40 car tab fee. At its Oct. 24 business meeting, the council received proposed budgets...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman, emergency...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 16-22, 2022
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. 20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred. 4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen. 16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 18900 block 44th Avenue West: Items were stolen from a locker.
lynnwoodtoday.com
School board OKs school improvement plans, hears success stories from Meadowdale Middle
Edmonds School District leaders voted Tuesday night to approve the district’s 2022-23 school improvement plans as well as the 2022-23 Highly Capable Program plan. Each year, each school in the district is required to develop and adopt a school improvement plan or process, which is reviewed by the board. At its Oct. 25 business meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the improvement plans after months of hearing from each school about their plans for the new school year.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mountlake Terrace HS placed on lockdown briefly Friday regarding concerns for ‘unknown individual’ — who turned out to be a student
Mountlake Terrace High School went into lockdown briefly Friday morning after an unknown male individual was seen running into the school at approximately 9:35 a.m. Later on, school officials determined the person in question was an MTHS student “who was not in classs at the time he should have been,” Principal Greg Schellenberg said in a letter to parents.
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2022
Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Brett de la Fuenta (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0 Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Milo Gasser (Mount Vernon) 6-0, 6-3 Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Overbay (Monroe) 6-4, 7-5 Singles semifinals:. Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Overbay (Monroe) 6-4, 7-5 Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Cade Strickland (Snohomish) 6-3, 6-3.
