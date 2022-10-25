Read full article on original website
A Head on A Head? She-Hulk 'Making of' Video Spills VFX Secrets
You’ve already seen Jen Walters “Hulk out,” but now Marvel Entertainment is pulling the curtain back, and giving fans insight on the many behind-the-scenes happenings that gave life to its most recent small-screen hero. In a new six-minute-plus video released Saturday (watch it by pressing PLAY above), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law VFX supervisors Shannon Justison and Dadi Einarsson go deep into how they used CGI performance capture alongside human actors, and how they ensured star Tatiana Maslany’s acting could shine through the massive amount of digital effects used in the final product. “We captured petabytes of data,” Justison says. “It was absurd...
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date
The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special. Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers round out the cast. The film will include a pair of Parton’s iconic songs (“9 to...
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Actor Karen Malina White Says Series Wanted to Honor the Victims of Color: ‘They Had Hopes and Dreams and Wonderful Families Who Loved Them’
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' told the heartbreaking stories of Dahmer's victims, a majority being men of color. Actor Karen Malina White, who played Shirley Hughes, explains the series wanted to highlight the young men.
Spotify chief: Ye antisemitic comments were ‘awful,’ but music won’t be pulled
"It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Reuters.
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
