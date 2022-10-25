This article was posted on 06/22/22 titled: Fans Are Emotional After Hoda Kotb Posts Tribute To Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman On Father’s Day: ‘Bittersweet’. Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman may have called it quits earlier this year, but that didn’t stop the Today host from posting a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her ex, with whom she shares two daughters, Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 5, on Instagram. The post came one day after the official holiday, but has since garnered over 50K likes for its poignant message about co-parenting with exes.

18 DAYS AGO