Long COVID: How lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
For a portion of people who get COVID, symptoms continue for months or even years after the initial infection. This is commonly referred to as long COVID. Some people with long COVID complain of "brain fog," which includes a wide variety of cognitive symptoms affecting memory, concentration, sleep and speech. There's also growing concern about findings that people who have had COVID are at increased risk of developing brain disorders, such as dementia.
New method for measuring brain activity could help multiple sclerosis patients
Researchers of the Human Brain Project have developed a new methodology to calculate the delay of signal propagations in brains of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects more than 2 million people worldwide. The results have been published in the Journal of Neuroscience by researchers at the Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille, France and of the University of Naples Parthenope and the University of Campania, Caserta in Italy.
Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
A telltale protein spreads throughout the brain in distinct patterns based on patients' Alzheimer's phenotype
New imaging of patients with Alzheimer's demonstrates how a telltale protein spreads throughout the brain based on the phenotype of the disease, i.e., whether the condition is dominated by forgetfulness, or atrophy in a specific brain region. The research offers a host of illuminating clues that ultimately may inform new treatment strategies.
Study shows some health care workers produced a low response to COVID-19 vaccinations
A subset of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai health care workers who were...
Cancer therapy shows potential to treat severe COVID-19 in pre-clinical trials
An article published in Science Advances suggests that a type of cancer treatment known as immune checkpoint blockade may be beneficial in certain cases of severe COVID-19. The creators of this therapy, which can successfully activate the immune system to fight cancer, won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
A certain type of stroke is on the rise, with higher rates among Black people
Rates of one type of stroke called subarachnoid hemorrhage have increased in older people and men in recent years, and such strokes occur in Black people at a disproportionately higher rate compared to people of other races and ethnicities, according to a study published in the October 26, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
Women health care workers faced heightened moral distress during pandemic: Study
New research highlights the challenges women health care providers (HCPs) experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic which contributed to heightened moral distress, providing insights into ongoing professional burnout. Moral distress is defined as the experience of knowing the ethically right action to take but being systemically constrained from taking that action....
Examining mRNA vaccine effectiveness for immunocompromised adults during omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network presents and analyzes some of the first real-world data on mRNA COVID vaccine effectiveness during omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance for immunocompromised adults. The large, geographically diverse study confirms that overall protection provided by vaccination—even with one,...
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal. "The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week can help us live longer," said study author Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi of the University of Sydney, Australia. "Given that lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts sporadically during the day may be a particularly attractive option for busy people."
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word "addiction" fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn't have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. "Addiction is a complicated...
Study reveals sharp rise in stroke cases among young adults in Oxfordshire
New research has shown a sharp increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults, in a study of more than 94,000 people in Oxfordshire. Stroke is a major health problem that can have devastating consequences. It happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, causing the death of brain cells and dysfunction in one or more parts of the brain. The restricted blood supply can be the result of an artery supplying blood to brain becoming blocked, a blood vessel rupturing causing a bleed inside the brain, or a brief reduction in the blood supply to the brain.
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
Neurons made from Huntington's disease patients' skin cells shed light on cognitive decline
Huntington's disease, a fatal, inherited neurodegenerative condition, is caused by a genetic error present at birth, though its symptoms often don't begin until middle adulthood. Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been trying to understand how the aging process triggers the onset of symptoms, with the expectation that such knowledge could point to treatments that delay or prevent neurodegeneration.
Chinese medicine ingredients found to generate autophagic flux to suppress tumor progression in gastric cancer
A diet of fresh fruits and vegetables may reduce the prevalence of cancers, including gastric cancer (GC). In addition, clinical studies have found that certain biologically active dietary molecules can inhibit multiple steps in the pathways associated with carcinogens. Piceatannol (trans-3,4,3ʹ,5ʹ-tetrahydroxystilbene), an analog of resveratrol, is a naturally occurring polyphenolic...
Researchers create new cancer fighting compound
A University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher's team developed new chemical compounds that show promise as a potential anticancer therapy to treat aggressive tumors. The study led by Samuel G. Awuah, Ph.D., was published in Chemical Communications with Adedamola Arojojoye, a graduate student in Awuah's lab as the paper's...
