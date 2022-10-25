New research has shown a sharp increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults, in a study of more than 94,000 people in Oxfordshire. Stroke is a major health problem that can have devastating consequences. It happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, causing the death of brain cells and dysfunction in one or more parts of the brain. The restricted blood supply can be the result of an artery supplying blood to brain becoming blocked, a blood vessel rupturing causing a bleed inside the brain, or a brief reduction in the blood supply to the brain.

9 HOURS AGO