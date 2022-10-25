Read full article on original website
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Visa Is an Expensive Stock -- Is It a Buy if Recession Strikes?
Visa (NYSE: V) just put up more than respectable numbers to close out its 2022 fiscal year, and the market is reacting with little more than a shrug. Such is life in a bear market. It takes a lot of positive news to make a meaningful impact. That being said,...
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Chevron's Stock Rises to a Record High as Earnings Soar: Time to Buy a Buffett Favorite?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) continued to capitalize on strong conditions in the oil and gas market. The energy giant's earnings soared well past analysts' expectations. That gave the oil company's stock the fuel to rally toward a record high. The rise in Chevron's stock price is further enriching Warren Buffett, whose...
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $31.93, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today
Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result. So what. After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL...
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years
Little Orphan Annie had it right: The sun will come out tomorrow. Although we're in a bear market now, stocks will rebound in time. We asked three Motley Fool contributors which stocks they're especially optimistic about. Here's why they think that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are unstoppable stocks that could double in five years.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
1 Stock That Could Soar 113%, According to Wall Street
With the market downturn and economic fears, most Wall Street analysts have turned bearish on their stocks. Therefore, it's rare to find a company with an optimistic price target over the next 12 months, but Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) analyst Rick Patel is certainly hopeful about Figs (NYSE: FIGS). Patel has a price target of $15 on the company, implying 113% upside from today's price.
Crypto News: Why Bitcoin, Twitter, and Aptos Are Driving the Market Today
The crypto market has had a wild week from the "risk-on" trade early in the week to a steady climb and positive news late in the week. In the video below, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why Elon Musk buying Twitter could be good for crypto and NFTs, why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners are having trouble, and the hype behind Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) NFTs in early days of the blockchain.
Why Shares of Vaxcyte Rose 110.7% This Week
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, climbed 110.70% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $20.58. It then opened dramatically higher on Monday at $35.15 and climbed to a weekly and 52-week high of $43.65 on Friday before closing the week at $43.36. The stock is up more than 82% this year.
Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) closed at $5.86, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
6 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
In retirement, investors should probably turn to income-focused investments that also have good capital preservation characteristics. While drawdowns in riskier investments won't hurt you badly if you're young and have a lifetime to make up losses, retirees don't have that luxury. Hopefully, by retirement, your savings are large enough that...
Why Rollins Stock Jumped 15% This Week
Shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) popped 15% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control specialist announced stronger-than-expected sales and profits. Rollins also boosted its quarterly cash payout to investors by a whopping 30%. So what. Rollins' revenue climbed 12.2% year over year...
