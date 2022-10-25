Read full article on original website
birdofprey
3d ago
If trump is fighting to keep witnesses from testifying before a grand jury isn’t that witness tampering and doesn’t that conclude he should go to prison. He commuted treason. Everyone knows that.
Reply(66)
217
LadyBlueSilver
3d ago
Keep investigating and get all the traitors! We need all the information so we can hold them all accountable. Especially trump!
Reply(4)
180
Brenda Hapner
3d ago
These BS appeals, executive privilege, attorney-client privilege have to stop! Trump committed these crimes and it’s time that his players start talking and fessing up to their part in it! 🤬🤬🤬
Reply(1)
85
