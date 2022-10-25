ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
