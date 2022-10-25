Read full article on original website
Related
'We all deserve an opportunity to get this type of education' | CMS parents want a pause in plans to relocate Montessori students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Huntersville are asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold off on shutting down a Montessori school and transferring the students to the north Charlotte area. Trillium Springs Montessori is in one of the oldest CMS buildings, which is why CMS staff wants to move students....
'Each person carries that stress differently' | Well-being days, mental health programs introduced in education
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Since the pandemic, health experts said many have struggled with mental health. The National Institute on Mental Health says as of 2020, nearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness. The City of Rock Hill held an event Thursday night called Let’s...
1 teen loses consciousness after students exposed to unknown substance on school bus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Students and staff were taken off of a bus in Lancaster County after authorities say they were exposed to an unknown chemical substance. According to a release, first responders were called to Indian Land High School around 5:12 p.m. on Wednesday for students exposed to a chemical substance.
WCNC
Highly contagious respiratory virus causing doggy daycares to temporarily close their doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doggy daycares are temporarily closing their doors due to a highly contagious respiratory virus. The canine influenza virus is similar to the human version of the flu and is quickly spreading amongst dogs across the area. Dog owners like Jasmine Lecato say it's very uncomfortable to see.
WCNC
Woman killed by 'rogue nurse' moved to NC for better medical care, brother says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The brother of a woman, prosecutors say, died at the hands of a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital says his sister was living a happy life before her death. Gwen Zelda Crawford died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on...
Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
WCNC
NCDHHS reports first flu death of the season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has had its first flu death of the season; North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials confirmed an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third week of October. The state will not...
Veterinarians warn of highly contagious, severe dog flu spreading in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians have an urgent warning about a highly contagious respiratory virus and flu infecting dogs in Charlotte. It’s airborne and easily spreads at dog daycares and kennels. If left untreated, it can quickly progress into something more dangerous. Vets are urging pet owners to do...
'Paying Perrier prices and getting pond water': Mooresville residents sound alarm over rising water bills
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Months ago, WCNC Charlotte first shared a story about water bills some Mooresville residents said were alarmingly high. Since August 2022, WCNC reporter Austin Walker continued to dig into the rate hike woes shared by neighbors who are served by Carolina Water Service. This week, residents...
'I feel safer' | CMPD making headway in cutting down crimes in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Violent crimes have been a constant stain on the Deep Rock Circle community in southwest Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte this neighborhood is a priority when it comes to combating criminal activity. Sonya McIntyre lives in this neighborhood and said it is going...
WCNC
Erwin Middle School's 6th Grade Assembly Rocks!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What a great time visiting with the 6th grade student body at Erwin Middle School. The ABC Upward program featured a number of speakers to talk to the kids about making good choices, getting a good sound education, and being careful who you give or spend time with. "The kids were awesome and attentive" says Robinson one of the speakers. The program was a huge success.
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a Quik Trip station.
'I don't get stressed anymore': Mobile vet clinic relieves overwhelmed clinics in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide veterinarian shortage is taking a toll on the care pets receive, but a new company is helping pet owners in the Charlotte area receive at-home care. This new approach is seeking solutions to understaffed facilities that can't care for all the pets coming through...
CDOT employee arrested for spending $10,000 on gas card for personal vehicles, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee after they said he used a city gas card to fill up personal vehicles. Corey Barnette, 50, was arrested on Thursday after police say he used the card for personal use for several months. Barnette was employed by CDOT at the time of the alleged crimes.
Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more
MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
CDOT looks to mass transit to solve South End traffic issues: 'We want them to really rely on the transit infrastructure we have in place'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developments underway in South End will lead to more cars on the road, which could worsen traffic. Charlotte transportation officials say the solution is mass transit and walkable infrastructure. Many drivers are used to sitting in backed-up traffic on South Tryon Street and South Boulevard during...
Charlotte business cleaning up using drone technology
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Lucid Drone Technologies, Andrew Ashur, started the company in 2018. He told WCNC Charlotte he started it after seeing window washers on a platform on a windy day. "It was a pretty windy day, and you saw this platform just get caught in...
'She was loved' | Statesville woman killed in shooting during off-campus North Carolina A&T homecoming party
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The fun of homecoming now being met with heartbreak for those who knew and loved 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner, a sophomore at North Carolina A&T University. Greensboro police say Turner was shot and killed during an off-campus block party Tuesday night. Turner’s family and friends back home...
Body found in McAlpine Creek Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway. Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. "The investigation into this case is active...
Mooresville man arrested for 38-year-old cold case rape and attempted murder case
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday accused in a 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder, the Mooresville Police Department announced Friday. James Frederick Wilson, 59, was arrested and charged with the 1984 crime that occurred in Columbia, Missouri, which is located between St. Louis...
Comments / 0