Even in the postmortem of his Dallas Cowboys career, Ben DiNucci is backing up Dak Prescott. DiNucci is a free agent after he was a part of the Cowboys' final training camp cuts but he made it quite clear that he still keeps tabs on the team's affairs through his defense of Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback, fresh off a Sunday return in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, has accomplished plenty in his NFL career to date, not least of which is a 54-33 record as a starter since taking over in 2016.

18 HOURS AGO