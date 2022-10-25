Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Related
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More
The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers
Although the overall mood surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this season has been one of pessimism, they are still in control of their own destiny. Sitting at 3-3-1, the Colts aren't far behind the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (4-2) and they are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race despite a poor record against their division (1-3-1).
Wichita Eagle
NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Rises After Turnover-Free Game vs. Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a four-game skid that has completely derailed what once looked like a promising season, but that doesn't mean they aren't seeing good signs from the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence started October off in a rough fashion, but the last two...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Takes Aim at Dak Prescott Critics
Even in the postmortem of his Dallas Cowboys career, Ben DiNucci is backing up Dak Prescott. DiNucci is a free agent after he was a part of the Cowboys' final training camp cuts but he made it quite clear that he still keeps tabs on the team's affairs through his defense of Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback, fresh off a Sunday return in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, has accomplished plenty in his NFL career to date, not least of which is a 54-33 record as a starter since taking over in 2016.
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, Cornerbacks
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if anything is certain, it's that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is exploring all kinds of potential deals that could improve his roster. Adofo-Mensah has shown an affinity for trading in his first year as a GM, dating back to April, when...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: WR Marquise Goodwin Has ‘Always Been A Playmaker’
The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for their electric receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but beyond those two Seattle has a fairly deep receiver room for quarterback Geno Smith to work with. That depth was on full display in Seattle's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as...
Wichita Eagle
Light Comes On for Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Isaiah Likely was one of the most impressive players during training camp. Once the season started, it took some time for Likely to adjust to the speed and nuances of the NFL. However, Likely had a breakout game in Week 8 against the...
Wichita Eagle
‘Coming Back’s an Honor’: Texans TE Jordan Akins Cherishes Career Resurgence
HOUSTON - Jordan Akins is making his second stint with the Houston Texans count. When the New York Giants released Akins, the Texans appeared to be the last team that the former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player would join as a free agent. Instead, though, Akins signed with the...
Wichita Eagle
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Jaguars: Week 8 Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are across the pond, looking to put a stop to a four-game losing streak. With the Jacksonville Jaguars also sitting at 2-5 on the season, it'll be a good opportunity to begin digging out of this slump. What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
Wichita Eagle
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game Time Decisions as Seahawks Gear Up For Giants
RENTON, Wash. - With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may or may not have the services of their two Pro Bowl receivers against the New York Giants on Sunday. Following Friday's final practice in preparation, coach Pete Carroll told reporters DK Metcalf (knee) and...
Wichita Eagle
NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC East is the best football division, with Dallas, New York, and Washington winning their matchups in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, but they remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 6-0 record.
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Comments / 0