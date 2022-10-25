ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Wichita Eagle

Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary

Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers

Although the overall mood surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this season has been one of pessimism, they are still in control of their own destiny. Sitting at 3-3-1, the Colts aren't far behind the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (4-2) and they are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race despite a poor record against their division (1-3-1).
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn't make any moves at last year's trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn't mean they should always stand pat. With this year's deadline falling at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Takes Aim at Dak Prescott Critics

Even in the postmortem of his Dallas Cowboys career, Ben DiNucci is backing up Dak Prescott. DiNucci is a free agent after he was a part of the Cowboys' final training camp cuts but he made it quite clear that he still keeps tabs on the team's affairs through his defense of Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback, fresh off a Sunday return in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, has accomplished plenty in his NFL career to date, not least of which is a 54-33 record as a starter since taking over in 2016.
Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Light Comes On for Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Isaiah Likely was one of the most impressive players during training camp. Once the season started, it took some time for Likely to adjust to the speed and nuances of the NFL. However, Likely had a breakout game in Week 8 against the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC East is the best football division, with Dallas, New York, and Washington winning their matchups in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, but they remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 6-0 record.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’

View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...

