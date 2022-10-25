Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. The Lexington Police Department is encouraging the community to get rid of their unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions in honor of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday.
fox56news.com
Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
fox56news.com
State police update on boy found in suitcase
Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The...
fox56news.com
Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside
A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena …. A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
AOL Corp
1 dead, up to 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses while under construction
One person is dead and up to three others are injured after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, authorities said. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon, before 2 p.m. local time, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Skeletal remains found in 2004 positively identified as missing Kentucky man
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced last week they have positively identified human remains that were initially discovered almost 20 years ago. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2004, a turkey hunter found skeletal remains on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon. Investigators worked to identify the victim through several means, including entering DNA into a federal database, facial reconstruction with clay and computer programs, and press releases.
Kentucky man tied to missing person’s case fatally shot in Mississippi
A Kentucky man—who state police said was last seen with a Laurel County woman who was missing—is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
fox56news.com
Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance following Ky. floods
Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance after the deadly eastern Kentucky floods. Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance following …. Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance after the deadly eastern Kentucky floods. National prescription take back day on Saturday.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
fox56news.com
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted...
fox56news.com
Lexington police still trying to identify burglar who wore Batman mask
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One night in late September, a handful of businesses were burglarized on Lexington’s west side. Security video in each case showed a uniquely masked man. Dave Rogers, owner of Fat Daisy Skateboard Company, said he woke up the morning of Sept. 22 and...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky association president talks new hospital prices law
The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Kentucky association president talks new hospital …. The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The Lexington...
fox56news.com
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been …. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to know before you go to...
WTVQ
Family speaks out after deadly shooting involving Nicholasville police
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) LaDuke’s family is now speaking out. LaDuke’s family attorney says “much of what has been said is false” and “police have done nothing to correct it.”. A letter from the family’s attorney to ABC 36 says LaDuke was alone in his...
fox56news.com
Lexington apartment destroyed in overnight fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lee Street overnight. No people were hurt, but one pet didn’t make it out alive. The call came in at a 11:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters found flames on the second-floor apartment above a garage. Traffic and the train tracks were closed off at the time.
Lexington man bought homes, jet skis, jeeps, with embezzled money: DOJ
A Lexington man has been sentenced for embezzling over $2 million from his employer in High Point, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced.
