ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. The Lexington Police Department is encouraging the community to get rid of their unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions in honor of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday.
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

State police update on boy found in suitcase

Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside

A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena …. A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains found in 2004 positively identified as missing Kentucky man

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced last week they have positively identified human remains that were initially discovered almost 20 years ago. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2004, a turkey hunter found skeletal remains on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon. Investigators worked to identify the victim through several means, including entering DNA into a federal database, facial reconstruction with clay and computer programs, and press releases.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance following Ky. floods

Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance after the deadly eastern Kentucky floods. Deadline approaching for FEMA assistance following …. Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance after the deadly eastern Kentucky floods. National prescription take back day on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam

Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky association president talks new hospital prices law

The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Kentucky association president talks new hospital …. The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The Lexington...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington apartment destroyed in overnight fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lee Street overnight. No people were hurt, but one pet didn’t make it out alive. The call came in at a 11:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters found flames on the second-floor apartment above a garage. Traffic and the train tracks were closed off at the time.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy