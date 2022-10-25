Read full article on original website
SBF hints FTX could potentially create its own stablecoin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that the exchange could create its stablecoin in the “not too distant future” in an Oct. 27 interview with The Big Whale. According to SBF, the exchange certainly could launch a stablecoin. However, he added that:. “The firm holding off on doing it...
US and EU lead Bitcoin’s price action
After weeks of flatlining, Bitcoin has finally seen some positive price action, breaking through the $20,000 resistance. At press time, BTC stood at $20,745 and showed the potential to inch even closer to $21,000. Bitcoin’s rally could have been a result of a significant increase in buying pressure from the...
Moldova bans crypto mining amid energy crisis
Moldova has banned crypto mining activities and the importation of its equipment because of the growing energy crisis, EPrimeFeed reported Oct. 26. According to the report, Moldova’s Commission for Emergency Situations (CES) decided to embrace this measure in light of the energy crisis that has engulfed the region. Reports revealed that Moldovan President Maia Sandu ordered government agencies to save electricity and also assess the impact of the soaring energy cost on citizens.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik deems crypto better than gold; SBF hints at creating FTX-backed stablecoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 27 includes Vitalik Buterin affirming that crypto is better than gold, FTX planning to create its stablecoin, Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency, and a user paying just $0.08 in fees to settle a transaction of over $500 million on the Bitcoin network.
Ethereum becomes 50th largest asset by market cap after recent price action
Ethereum has become the 50th most valuable asset in the world, surpassing Cisco, Alibaba, AstraZeneca, and T-Mobile. After almost a month of flatlining, ETH experienced a notable spike and saw its price increase to $1,560 from $1,300 in less than two days. The positive price action rose its market cap to $190 billion and entered ETH into the top 50 assets by market cap.
Wisdom Tree takes 36% loss in crypto assets in Q3
Investment management firm Wisdom Tree reported a 36% decline in its crypto holdings, which slid to $178 million at the end of the third quarter. In an earnings report filed with the SEC on Oct. 28, Wisdom Tree said its total asset under management fell 4.6% to $70.9 billion, while it recorded a $1.7 billion inflow since the start of the year.
Terra collapse sparked explosive growth in long-term Bitcoin supply
The Terra collapse, in which $60 billion of value evaporated, has already gone down as a defining moment in cryptocurrency history. TerraForm Labs co-founder Do Kwon maintains the issue boiled down to weaknesses in the UST stablecoin protocol design. However, others have openly called out the project as a scam from the off.
FTX records largest short liquidation event in its history
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX hit a new record of over $936.24 million in short liquidations. This development, as reported, is the single largest liquidation event ever recorded by the exchange since its emergence in 2019. Notably, FTX edged past its contemporaries by a very wide margin. It is being trailed by Binance, which recorded $57.58 million, and OKX, with $46.72 million.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 26: Dogecoin leads gain as BTC maintains $20k
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $2.8 billion over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to $998.02 billion from $995.22 billion as of press time. The market cap increased by 0.39% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.1% over the reporting period to $395.35...
Research: A deep-dive into Bitcoin hash rate, reasons behind increase, and whether it will rise again
This has been the year of mining difficulty and hash rate, as they kept increasing to record new all-time highs (ATH) despite the declining trend in Bitcoin (BTC) price, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Mining difficulty refers to miners’ chance of finding the required hash code to mine one...
Binance overshadows Huobi in crypto derivatives trading
Crypto derivatives trading was responsible for 63.4% of the entire crypto market in September as its trading increased by 1.54% month over month to reach $2.71 trillion, according to CryptoComapre data. Changpeng Zho-led Binance accounted for 60.1% of this derivatives trading volume among exchanges in September. This trend continued from...
Istanbul Blockchain Week Announces IstanDAO, a dedicated day to discuss, debate and learn about the growing world of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
27th October, 2022, Istanbul – Today, Istanbul Blockchain Week is announcing IstanDAO, two events spread over two days, that will focus on the future of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). IstanDAO will be an interactive discussion on how we organize our communities, projects and workplaces. The event will bring together influential DAOs across the world alongside DAO contributors for industry leading brainstorms, talks, and deep conversations. IstanDAO will provide participants an opportunity to collaborate, share and solve key issues facing DAO’s with the aim to provide an industry-wide framework for DAOs to implement after the event.
Bitcoin transaction worth $500M cost $0.80 in fees
The Bitcoin network facilitated a transaction worth over $500 million on Oct. 27, transferring around 24,530 BTC. The entire transaction was sent, processed, and confirmed for a fee of just $0.83. According to data from mempool.space, the 24.5 sat/vB fee was significantly overpaid, as only around 10 sat/vB would have...
Op-Ed: Is Ethereum now under U.S. control? 99% of latest relay blocks are censoring the network
Following OFAC sanctions on Ethereum addresses related to Tornado Cash and other global entities, many were concerned with the precedent set by the bans. Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, called for validators to be slashed if censorship were to occur at the protocol layer. However, over the past month,...
XT.COM lists POINT in main zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the...
Russia halts UN-brokered deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine
Russia halted its participation in a UN-brokered deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine after Russian officials said a warship sustained damage in an attack on Saturday morning. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukraine conducted a drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, a major port city...
Bitcoin holds steady as Google, Meta lead tech stock rout after missing Q3 targets
Bitcoin is holding above the psychological $20,000 level, despite major tech companies like Google and Meta missing their latest earnings targets — indicating a decoupling of the flagship crypto from tech stocks. In a week when big tech companies, including Google and Meta, missed their earnings target,. On Oct....
MATIC up 23% over past month as addresses spike, coins leave exchanges en masse
Polygon has seen its price increase by 23% in the past 30 days, with MATIC spending the entire month of October in the green. After a devastating slump in June, MATIC has been on a slow and steady climb, reaching a high of $1.04 in mid-August. Community engagement, partnerships, new...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Phishing attack steals 700 Ethereum; Moldova bans crypto mining
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 26 includes the theft of over $1M worth of Ethereum by a phishing attack, Vitalik Buterin’s tweet deeming ZKPs “necessary” for Ethereum and Binance overtaking Huobi in crypto derivatives trading. CryptoSlate Top Stories. A scammer, “Monkey Drainer,” stole 700...
NOWPayments Crypto Gateway Shares up to 50% Of Its Profit With Affiliate Partners
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 25th October, 2022, Chainwire — Leading crypto payment gateway NOWPayments is sharing up to 50% of its revenue from...
