Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala

Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. Manufacturing day brings industry experts to students. Students at Frederick Douglass High School had the chance to learn more...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday.
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Overnight Lexington shooting

Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

State police update on boy found in suitcase

Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man shot overnight in Lexington, suspect search ongoing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating an overnight Lexington shooting that left one man injured. The Lexington Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive at 2:55 a.m Friday for shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities located one male individual near an...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside

A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky association president talks new hospital prices law

The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 10/26/22

Chris Johnson's Forecast: Breezy and chilly today, another warm-up ahead late week. Halloween is less than a week away, and finding a last-minute costume can be scary! But Goodwill can be a great place to start the hunt.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Biden reacts to St. Louis shooting

Following the shooting in St. Louis that left one teacher, one student, and the gunman dead, President Biden is renewing his calls for a federal assault weapons ban.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

