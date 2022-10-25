Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala
Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. Manufacturing day brings industry experts to students. Students at Frederick Douglass High School had the chance to learn more...
fox56news.com
Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday. Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray Gala. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Gun found at Henry Clay, student charged. During...
fox56news.com
Overnight Lexington shooting
Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
fox56news.com
State police update on boy found in suitcase
Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large. Lexington Mayoral Race: Mayor Linda Gorton. Lexington Mayor...
fox56news.com
Lexington family honors loved one killed in murder-suicide with a high school scholarship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students, parents, and staff gathered at Tates Creek High School to shed light on domestic violence, they read poems and shared experiences. Two students were awarded scholarships after writing an essay on how they’ve been impacted by gun and domestic violence. The scholarship...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
fox56news.com
Man shot overnight in Lexington, suspect search ongoing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating an overnight Lexington shooting that left one man injured. The Lexington Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive at 2:55 a.m Friday for shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities located one male individual near an...
fox56news.com
Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
fox56news.com
Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
denver7.com
'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide
NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
fox56news.com
Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena home with woman, newborn inside
A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows of a Pasadena home where a grandmother was babysitting her six-week-old granddaughter. The terrifying incident, which was captured on home security cameras, unfolded Monday afternoon. Video shows pickaxe-wielding woman attack Pasadena …. A 65-year-old woman wielding a pickaxe smashed the windows...
fox56news.com
Kentucky association president talks new hospital prices law
The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Kentucky association president talks new hospital …. The president of Kentucky's Hospital Association is clearing up confusion over a new law about hospital prices. Hank Patton & Josh Satterly with Gold for Gray...
fox56news.com
Las Vegas woman who told officers she was under arrest due to good looks now accused of killing mother
A 28-year-old woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother. Las Vegas woman who told officers she was under arrest …. A 28-year-old woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of...
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenage carjackers caught after police pursuit that reached from Clarksville into Kentucky | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two juvenile carjackers were caught by police after a pursuit that crossed north Clarksville and went into Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:37 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to PetSmart, 2784 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., after an 80-year-old man reported he was hit in the...
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
After officers had a sting targeting aggressive drivers on I-24, a man was shot in the hip while driving on the highway in an incident Metro police are calling "apparent road rage," according to a news release.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/26/22
Chris Johnson’s Forecast: Breezy and chilly today, another warm-up ahead late week. Halloween is less than a week away, and finding a last-minute costume can be scary! But Goodwill can be a great place to start the hunt. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to...
fox56news.com
Biden reacts to St. Louis shooting
Following the shooting in St. Louis that left one teacher, one student, and the gunman dead, President Biden is renewing his calls for a federal assault weapons ban. Following the shooting in St. Louis that left one teacher, one student, and the gunman dead, President Biden is renewing his calls for a federal assault weapons ban.
Comments / 0