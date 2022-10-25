Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Arizona on Wednesday refused a demand from the Biden administration to take down shipping containers that are being used to fill in a portion of a wall on the state’s border with Mexico. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Bureau...
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
Washington Examiner
Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020
A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
Endangered wolf prized for its genetic value found dead in New Mexico
Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. The Western Watersheds Project is among the groups that have been critical of the agency's management of wolves in New...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1