CMS ranks highly, releases NAEP 2022 results summary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released their 2022 NAEP results summary Tuesday.

What is NAEP?

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is a nationally-representative test of the country’s students’ knowledge of core subjects.

CMS’s full report can be seen below:

The national report card painted a discouraging picture of North Carolina student progress.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state’s student performance mirrors the national average, sometimes slipping to numbers that haven’t been seen in 20 years.

The NAEP found that N.C. saw significant declines in fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade reading and math scores and lost ground in fourth-grade math scores.

However, CMS outperformed N.C., large cities, and national public schools in Grade 4 reading.

Grade 8 reading is all the same but on par with national public schools.

CMS outperformed large cities and keeps pace with N.C. and national public schools in Grade 4 math.

Grade 8 math has outperformed N.C., large cities, and national public schools.

Based on the NAEP test, CMS is a leader among public school districts.

The percentage of CMS students at or above proficient exceeds the state, large cities, and national public schools in nearly all subjects in Grades 4 and 8, according to the reports.

