Have you heard the terrifying screams of Screaming Jenny? Or have you seen a human-shaped ball of fire lurking on the B&O train tracks? This tragic tale began on a chilly Autumn evening in a small town called Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. This creepy legend is one of many ghost stories in West Virginia. It begins with a young woman who was given the name Jenny. She was said to be a kind hearted woman, helping anyone who needed it. Her background was very vacant. She had no family and was said to be alone most of her life. In the small town, alongside the B&O Railroad, there were storage sheds that the homeless would live in, and Jenny owned one of these sheds in 1833.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO