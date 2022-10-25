Read full article on original website
Related
Trick or Treat: Is it going to rain on Halloween in West Virginia?
This weekend will be filled with costumes and candy, but how will the weather fare?
Halloween forecast for West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio
(WOWK) Trick or treat times do vary from town to town in the WOWK-TV viewing region but the vast majority of communities are calling for trick or treating times on Monday evening, October 31. The StormTracker 13 Predictor models call for a chance of showers on Monday, into Monday evening. It’s not a straight out […]
Drought update for West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio
The newest drought monitor has been issued for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia this morning. While most of West Virginia is still drought free, we are seeing dry conditions in the Ohio River Valley. Moderate drought conditions have expanded into eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio. This is due to a recent stretch of warm, dry […]
Metro News
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
West Virginia beers to try for American Beer Day
Be sure to support a local brewery and pick up a six-pack of something you may not have tried before on American Beer Day.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
cleveland19.com
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 total inches up in West Virginia; one virus-related death added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly with the addition of 279 new positive cases Friday in West Virginia. The active case total moved from 769 to 817 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. One new virus-related...
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
How is the flu impacting West Virginia this year?
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Tale of Screaming Jenny
Have you heard the terrifying screams of Screaming Jenny? Or have you seen a human-shaped ball of fire lurking on the B&O train tracks? This tragic tale began on a chilly Autumn evening in a small town called Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. This creepy legend is one of many ghost stories in West Virginia. It begins with a young woman who was given the name Jenny. She was said to be a kind hearted woman, helping anyone who needed it. Her background was very vacant. She had no family and was said to be alone most of her life. In the small town, alongside the B&O Railroad, there were storage sheds that the homeless would live in, and Jenny owned one of these sheds in 1833.
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 23, 1943: German prisoners arrived at Camp Ashford in White Sulphur Springs. Built by the U.S. War Department, Camp Ashford was one of two camps in West Virginia that housed prisoners of war during World War II.
Easy-to-use app to report suspicious activity discussed in West Virginia
For a few weeks now schools all across West Virginia have been encouraging the community to use the See Something - Send Something app.
Comments / 0