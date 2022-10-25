ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Halloween forecast for West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio

(WOWK) Trick or treat times do vary from town to town in the WOWK-TV viewing region but the vast majority of communities are calling for trick or treating times on Monday evening, October 31. The StormTracker 13 Predictor models call for a chance of showers on Monday, into Monday evening. It’s not a straight out […]
Drought update for West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio

The newest drought monitor has been issued for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia this morning. While most of West Virginia is still drought free, we are seeing dry conditions in the Ohio River Valley. Moderate drought conditions have expanded into eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio. This is due to a recent stretch of warm, dry […]
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center

ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
How is the flu impacting West Virginia this year?

The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Tale of Screaming Jenny

Have you heard the terrifying screams of Screaming Jenny? Or have you seen a human-shaped ball of fire lurking on the B&O train tracks? This tragic tale began on a chilly Autumn evening in a small town called Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. This creepy legend is one of many ghost stories in West Virginia. It begins with a young woman who was given the name Jenny. She was said to be a kind hearted woman, helping anyone who needed it. Her background was very vacant. She had no family and was said to be alone most of her life. In the small town, alongside the B&O Railroad, there were storage sheds that the homeless would live in, and Jenny owned one of these sheds in 1833.
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 23, 1943: German prisoners arrived at Camp Ashford in White Sulphur Springs. Built by the U.S. War Department, Camp Ashford was one of two camps in West Virginia that housed prisoners of war during World War II.
