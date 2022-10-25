South Wilmington— Edward Frank Sistek, Jr., 79, of South Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Born Aug. 2, 1943 to the late Edward William and Doris Elaine (nee Granger) Sistek, Sr. Ed graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the class of 1961. He married Sharon Joyce Rossio July 14, 1962 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Ed began employment as an operator working for his father's construction company, Sistek's Excavating, until he started his own business in 1983, Sistek's Sales & Service which he proudly operated in South Wilmington. Member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Ducks Unlimited. He served on the board for the South Wilmington Fireman's Club and volunteered for the South Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department. Ed enjoyed duck hunting, bbird watching (especially for Purple Martin's), and spending time with his four-legged companion, Brandy.

SOUTH WILMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO