adams.edu
Lantzy appreciates his educational foundation from Adams State
Michael Lantzy, Class of 1964 and 1965, remains passionate about his alma mater and the foundation it provided for his professional and personal success. He is a Willis Fassett Jr Award recipient for 2022. “I am humbled to be considered and receive this honor,” Lantzy said. “When you look at...
Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Massive law response to reported shooting
ALAMOSA– Dozens of law enforcement officers are currently on scene at a reported shooting incident in the 1300 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. No details could be learned at this writing as to how many persons were involved or any possible injuries although at least one person was believed to have been transferred to SLV Health hospital.
Monte Vista Journal
Juvenile arrested at MVHS football game for allegedly possessing stolen gun
MONTE VISTA — A juvenile male from Alamosa was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, at the Monte Vista High School football game for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun, according to a press release issued over the weekend. Monte Vista Police Department officers contacted the 15-year-old Alamosa resident and reportedly found...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Investigation ongoing after police pursuit in Costilla County
COSTILLA COUNTY — An investigation is ongoing after a police chase and the discovery of a property with several reportedly stolen items was made by Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies as well as several other law enforcement agencies last week. According to a press release issued by the CCSO,...
Monte Vista Journal
MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
